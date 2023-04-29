Madrid Open 2023: Martina Trevisan vs Alycia Parks preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (18) Martina Trevisan vs Alycia Parks

Date: April 30, 2023

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Martina Trevisan vs Alycia Parks preview

Martina Trevisan at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Martina Trevisan and Alycia Parks are set to clash in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Open on Sunday.

After a first-round bye, Trevisan's opponent in the second round was former Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard. The Italian broke her opponent's serve twice as she jumped to a 4-0 lead in the opening set.

Bouchard then claimed the next couple of games, followed by Trevisan winning the next two to bag the set. The pair traded service breaks to start the second set, and did so once again halfway through it.

Trevisan secured the decisive break of serve in the 11th game. She then closed out the proceedings on her third match point to win 6-2, 7-5. She has now reached the third round in Madrid for the first time in her career.

Parks knocked out Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova in three sets to set up a second-round date against Victoria Azarenka. The American quickly raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set, but suffered a setback while trying to close out the set.

Azarenka broke back to make it 5-2, but it wasn't the start of a comeback. Parks broke the Belarusian's serve in the next game to take the set. The two broke each other's serve once early on in the second set, but remained steady otherwise.

The set eventually went into a tie-break, with Parks coming out on top to win the match 6-2, 7-6 (5). She has now made it to the third round of a WTA 1000 event for the first time.

Martina Trevisan vs Alycia Parks head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Martina Trevisan vs Alycia Parks odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Martina Trevisan -155 +1.5 (-375) Over 21.5 (-115) Alycia Parks +120 -1.5 (+250) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Martina Trevisan vs Alycia Parks prediction

Alycia Parks at the 2023 Linz Open.

This is set to be a match-up featuring a stark difference in playing styles. Trevisan is one of the proper clay court specialists on the women's tour. She's used to grinding it out in long rallies and moving around comfortably.

The Italian mixes up her shots quite well and makes perfect use of angled shots to make things difficult for her opponent. Parks, on the other hand, leads with her big serve, which works quite brilliantly in the Madrid altutide. So far, she has hit a total of 27 aces across her two matches here.

However, the American is also prone to throwing in some double faults. Parks' movement on clay could do with some improvement. She prefers to boss players around with her groundstrokes, but will need to be a little patient against a player like Trevisan.

While Parks cannot be underestimated, the Italian's prowess on clay makes her the heavy favorite to win this encounter.

Pick: Martina Trevisan to win in straight sets.

