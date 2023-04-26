Madrid Open 2023: Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Date: TBA

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: €7,652,174

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier preview

Three-time former champion Petra Kvitova will open her 2023 Madrid Open campaign with a second-round encounter against the big-hitting Jule Niemeier.

Kvitova, who holds the record for the most match wins at the Madrid Open (32), comes into the tournament fresh off a ninth WTA 1000 title in Miami last month. The Czech, however, was forced to withdraw from Stuttgart due to a foot injury.

With an impressive 17-5 win-loss record for the season, Kvitova still looks dangerous. And with her history in Madrid, the Czech will consider herself one of the firm title contenders.

Jule Niemeier beat Wang Xinyu in the opening round.

Niemeier, meanwhile, ended her disastrous seven-match losing streak with a first-round victory over Wang Xinyu. The German, who is yet to win back-to-back matches in 2023, dropped only six games en route to a comfortable 6-4, 6-2 win.

Niemer's recent run of form has come as a surprise to many who tipped her for more success after a breakout 2022 season in which she reached the second week at both Wimbledon and the US Open. She has posted some encouraging results against quality opponents and will be keen to string together a few wins here at the Madrid Open.

Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier head-to-head

Kvitova leads Niemeier 1-0 in their current head-to-head, having beaten her at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy last year.

Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier odds

Petra Kvitova vs Jule Niemeier prediction

Kvitova holds the record for most wins at the Madrid Open.

Both Kvitova and Niemeier possess similarly power-packed games and will look to outmuscle each other from the back of the court.

Niemeier does, however, like to mix in some sliced backhands into the rallies and can use the shot as an effective form of defense as well. Her topspin-heavy forehand, as powerful as it is, can go astray at times, leading to errors.

Kvitova will look to exploit some of these weaknesses, especially with her tricky lefty serve into the German's backhand wing. The Czech will need to be prepared to handle a few slices and drop shots, but if she can keep her composure, her pacey flat hitting should prove too strong for Niemeier in this one.

Pick: Kvitova to win in straight sets

