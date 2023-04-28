Madrid Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 5

Day 5 of the Madrid Open 2023 will take place on Saturday, April 29. The remainder of the second round of the men's singles tournament will be played on the day, along with the third round of the women's singles event.
Second seed Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Andrea Vavassori. Meanwhile, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Dominic Thiem in perhaps the most highly-anticipated match of the day.
Coco Gauff will square off against Paula Badosa while Aryna Sabalenka will be up against Camila Osorio. The likes of Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Maria Sakkari will also be in action.
On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Madrid Open
Schedule for Day 5 at the Madrid Open
Estadio Manolo Santana
Starting at 11 am local time: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori
Not before 1 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (WC) Camila Osorio
Not before 4 pm local time: (6) Coco Gauff vs (26) Paula Badosa
Not before 8 pm local time: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (WC) Dominic Thiem
Followed by: (9) Maria Sakkari vs (WC) Rebeka Masarova
Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario
Starting at 11 am local time: (24) Elise Mertens vs Jule Niemeier
Followed by: (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dusan Lajovic
Followed by: (8) Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell
Followed by: (21) Denis Shapovalov vs Zhang Zhizhen
Not before 6 pm local time: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Mayar Sherif
Estadio 3
Starting at 11 am local time: (31) Irina-Camelia Begu vs (33) Shelby Rogers
Followed by: (14) Liudmila Samsonova vs (19) Jelena Ostapenko
Followed by: (19) Dan Evans vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
Followed by: (9) Frances Tiafoe vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Followed by: (11) Cameron Norrie vs (Q) Yosuke Watanuke
You can find the full schedule for Day 5 of the Madrid Open here.
Where to watch Madrid Open 2023
Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:
USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and TC Plus.
UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).
Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.
India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Madrid Open 2023- Match timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.