Madrid Open 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 5

Day 5 of the Madrid Open 2023 will take place on Saturday, April 29. The remainder of the second round of the men's singles tournament will be played on the day, along with the third round of the women's singles event.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev will lock horns with Andrea Vavassori. Meanwhile, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Dominic Thiem in perhaps the most highly-anticipated match of the day.

Coco Gauff will square off against Paula Badosa while Aryna Sabalenka will be up against Camila Osorio. The likes of Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Maria Sakkari will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 5 of the Madrid Open

Schedule for Day 5 at the Madrid Open

Estadio Manolo Santana

Starting at 11 am local time: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori

Not before 1 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (WC) Camila Osorio

Not before 4 pm local time: (6) Coco Gauff vs (26) Paula Badosa

Not before 8 pm local time: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (WC) Dominic Thiem

Followed by: (9) Maria Sakkari vs (WC) Rebeka Masarova

Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Starting at 11 am local time: (24) Elise Mertens vs Jule Niemeier

Followed by: (7) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dusan Lajovic

Followed by: (8) Taylor Fritz vs Christopher O'Connell

Followed by: (21) Denis Shapovalov vs Zhang Zhizhen

Not before 6 pm local time: (5) Caroline Garcia vs Mayar Sherif

Estadio 3

Starting at 11 am local time: (31) Irina-Camelia Begu vs (33) Shelby Rogers

Followed by: (14) Liudmila Samsonova vs (19) Jelena Ostapenko

Followed by: (19) Dan Evans vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Followed by: (9) Frances Tiafoe vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Followed by: (11) Cameron Norrie vs (Q) Yosuke Watanuke

You can find the full schedule for Day 5 of the Madrid Open here.

Where to watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2023- Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA April 29 5 am ET Canada April 29 5 am ET UK April 29 9 am GMT India April 29 2: 30 pm IST

