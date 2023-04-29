Madrid Open 2023: Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 6

Day 6 of the Madrid Open 2023 will take place on Sunday, April 30. The third round of the singles tournaments will continue as players look to book their spots in the fourth round.

Top seeds Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz will both be in action as they take on Bernarda Pera and Grigor Dimitrov respectively. Jessica Pegula will take on Marie Bouzkova while Andrey Rublev will square off against Yoshihito Nishioka. Other players who will be in action include Holger Rune, Alexander Zverev, Barbora Krejcikova, and Daria Kasatkina.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the 2023 Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 6 at the Madrid Open

Estadio Manolo Santana

Starting at 11 am local time: (10) Karen Khachanov vs (20) Roberto Bautista Agut.

Not before 1 pm local time: (3) Jessica Pegula vs (29) Marie Bouzkova.

Not before 4 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (28) Bernarda Pera.

Followed by: Wheelchair Exhibition.

Not before 8 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (26) Grigor Dimitrov

Followed by: (6) Holger Rune vs (29) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Starting at 11 am local time: (8) Daria Kasatkina vs Lesia Tsurenko.

Followed by: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (28) Yoshihito Nishioka.

Not before 2 pm local time: (13) Alexander Zverev vs (Q) Hugo Grenier.

Not before 6 pm local time: (11) Barbora Krejcikova vs Wang Xiyu.

Not before 8 pm local time: (16) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (22) Zheng Qinwen

Estadio 3

Starting at 11 am local time: Jaume Munar vs (Q) Matteo Arnaldi.

Followed by: (12) Veronika Kudermetova vs (21) Anastasia Potapova.

Followed by: (27) Petra Martic vs Anna Kalinskaya.

Followed by: (12) Hubert Hurkacz vs (17) Borna Coric.

Followed by: (LL) Daniel Altmaier vs (Q) Yannick Hanfmann.

Access the full schedule for Day 6 of the Madrid Open here.

Where to watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony Liv.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA April 30 5:00 am ET Canada April 30 5:00 am ET UK April 30 9:00 am GMT India April 30 2:30 pm IST

