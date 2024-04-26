Madrid Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 BMW Open in Munich, Germany

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev will kick off his campaign in Madrid against Borna Coric in Round 2 on Friday, April 26.

Zverev is currently 20-8 on the W/L column this year and is yet to win a title. He reached the last-four at the Australian Open but blew a 2-0 lead against Daniil Medvedev en route to a 5-7, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3 defeat. He made another semi-final at the Los Cabos Open but was shocked by eventual champion Jordan Thomspon.

The German lost in the quarters of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells to Carlos Alcaraz. He went one step further in Miami but was ousted in the semis by an inspired Grigor Dimitrov.

Zverev played his first tournament on clay this season in Monte-Carlo where he was beaten in the third round by eventual champion Stefanos Tsitsipas. He suffered a disappointing defeat in the quarters of his home tournament in Munich to Cristian Garin last week.

Borna Coric, meanwhile, holds a 6-8 record this season. His best result of the season came at the Open Sud de France where he reached the semi-finals, losing to Alexander Bublik in a tight three-setter.

He won his opening matches in both Indian Wells and Monte-Carlo but was defeated in Round 2 by Jan-Lennard Struff on both occasions. He didn't fare much better in Barcelona, losing in Round 1 to Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Alexander Zverev and Borna Coric have faced off six times on tour, with their head-to-head evenly split at three wins each. Zverev won their last encounter in Miami back in 2022.

Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -500 -1.5 (-165) Over 21.5 (-135) Borna Coric +333 +15 (+120) Under 21.5 (-105)

(Odds sourced through BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Borna Coric prediction

Borna Coric at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Despite both players not being in their best form recently, Zverev walks into the contest as the favorite to go through given his experience on the big stage. He is also the better claycourt player and that should aid him in his pursuit.

Coric has been a shadow of himself this season, managing to win just six matches and losing eight. He dropped a close first set in his opening match in Madrid but showed incredible resilience to win sets 2 and 3, and take the match.

He will have to be on the top of his game and make early inroads into Zverev's big serve if he is to have a chance.

The match should nonetheless provide fans with plenty of fireworks given that both players love playing an exciting brand of tennis.

Pick: Alexander Zverev in straight sets