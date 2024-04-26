Madrid Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (27) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Date: April 28, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Rublev at the 2024 Madrid Open.

World No. 8 Andrey Rublev faces Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Sunday.

After a first-round bye, Rublev took on Facundo Bagnis in the second round. The Russian breezed through the opening set as he clinched it for the loss of just one game.

Bagnis played better in the second set but it wasn't enough to stop Rublev. The latter nabbed the decisive break in the seventh game and held on to the lead for a 6-1, 6-4 victory. It marked his first win of the clay season and snapped a four-match losing streak as well.

Davidovich Fokina received a bye into the second round as well, where he was up against Shang Juncheng. The Spaniard let go of his lead twice in the first set as his opponent pegged him back immediately.

However, Davidovich Fokina finally got the job done when he broke Shang's serve in the final game of the set to take it. The home favorite encountered some resistance in the second set, but he did a good job quelling it to score a 7-5, 6-3 win.

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Rublev leads Davidovich Fokina 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at last year's Italian Open in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev







Alejandro Davidovich Fokina









(Odds will be added once they're available)

Andrey Rublev vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Rublev finally resumed his winning ways with a victorious start in Madrid. He played at a pretty high level and struck 24 winners in contrast to 10 unforced errors.

Davidovich Fokina was tested by Shang from time to time in the previous round but downed his younger rival to advance further. The Spaniard hit 21 winners against 15 unforced errors.

Neither player has performed consistently well in Madrid as the two have a combined seven wins between them at the venue. A quarterfinal in 2022 was Rublev's best result here, while Davidovich Fokina made it as far as the fourth round last year.

Rublev will feel pretty good about his chances against Davidovich Fokina. He has won all three of their previous matches, two of which were on clay. If his rough patch is truly behind him, then the Russian shouldn't have a problem taking down his next opponent.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.