Madrid Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (24) Tallon Griekspoor

Date: April 30, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Rublev at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on 24th seed Tallon Griekspoor in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Rublev has made a hot and cold start to the season so far by garnering 17 wins from 25 matches, including a title-winning run at the Hong Kong Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships and quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The Russian entered Madrid on the back of ordinary performances in Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. He started with a solid win against Facundo Bagnis in the second round and then showed his class against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the third. Rublev defeated Fokina in straight sets 7-6(10), 6-4.



Tallon Griekspoor, meanwhile, has made a modest start to the season by chalking up 13 wins from 22 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Rotterdam Open. He also reached the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he fell to Alex De Minaur in a thrilling three-set bout.

The Dutchman entered Madrid on the back of a first round exit at the Bucharest Open. He started his campaign with a hard-fought win over Taro Daniel and then outsmarted Holger Rune in the third round 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor head-to-head

Rublev leads the head-to-head against Griekspoor 2-0. He defeated the Dutchman most recently at the 2023 Halle Open.

Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -250 -1.5 (+105) Over 23.5 (+100) Tallon Griekspoor +180 +1.5 (-145) Under 23.5 (-145)

Andrey Rublev vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction



The Madrid crowd can expect a thrilling contest between Andrey Rublev and Tallon Griekspoor in the fourth round. Both players will be eager to make a deep run at the Masters 1000 event in Spain.

Rublev is one of the most consistent players on tour despite a setback in the last few weeks. He has a solid record on clay and is starting to find his rhythm again at the Madrid Open. The Russian is known for his aggressive all-around game and quick-decision-making skills on the court.

Griekspoor, on the contrary, is still finding his top potential. He possesses the skill set to challenge higher-ranked opponents on tour, but lacks the killer punch to get over the line. The Dutchman is known for his steady all-around game and impressive technique on the court.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their results at the highest level and record on clay, Rublev will be the favorite to come out on top.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.