Madrid Open 2024: Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Andrey Rublev vs (12) Taylor Fritz

Date: May 3, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN3

Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz preview

Andrye Rublev at the 2024 Madrid Open.

World No. 8 Andrey Rublev will take on Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the 2024 Madrid Open on Friday.

Rublev scored wins over Facundo Bagnis, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Tallon Griekspoor to reach the quarterfinals here. He was up against two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz for a spot in the last four.

Rublev went down an early break in the first set and despite his best efforts couldn't make up the deficit, which cost him the set. He put Alcaraz on the backfoot at the start of the second set as the Russian raced to a 3-0 lead.

Rublev then saved multiple break points in his next couple of service games and held on to his lead to clinch the set. He completely outplayed his opponent in the decider as he broke Alcaraz's serve twice to score a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback win.

Fritz knocked out Luciano Darderi, Sebastian Baez and Hubert Hurkacz to set up a quarterfinal showdown against Francisco Cerundolo. The first set was a walk in the park for the American as he claimed it for the loss of just a lone game.

Cerundolo found his way back into the match as he captured the second set to level the proceedings. The two were on even footing for most of the third set, until Fritz made one final push as he swept the last three games of the match for a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Fritz leads Rublev 5-3 in the head-to-head. The American won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Laver Cup in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev

-145

+1.5 (-375)

Over 23.5 (-110)

Taylor Fritz

+115

-1.5 (+250)

Under 23.5 (-130)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Given Rublev's form prior to the tournament, no one expected him to make it this far. However, he proved everyone wrong round after round. Not only did he snap his four-match losing skid but also ended two-time defending champion Alcaraz's reign at the venue.

Fritz reached his first ATP final in Munich before this tournament. He has continued his good run of form in Madrid to reach his fourth Masters 1000 semifinal.

Both players have done well so far and have lost just a single set en route to the semifinals. Fritz has enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry but Rublev won their only match on clay.

Rublev defeated Fritz on the way to the Monte-Carlo Masters title a year ago. The former has won five titles on clay and has performed a lot better than the American on the surface. Given the discrepancy in their results on clay, the Russian will be favored to reach the final.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.