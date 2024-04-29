Madrid Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (13) Danielle Collins

Date: April 30, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins preview

Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on 13th seed Danielle Collins in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Sabalenka has made a hot and cold start to the season so far by garnering 17 wins from 22 matches, including a remarkable title defense in the 2024 Australian Open. She also scored a runner-up finish in the Brisbane International and reached the fourth round of the Indian Wells, where she lost to Emma Navarro in a three-set bout.

The Belarusian entered Madrid on the back of a decent quarterfinal finish in Stuttgart. She began her campaign with a solid win against Magda Linette in the second round and then dug deep to outlast Robin Montgomery in the third. Sabalenka defeated the American Montgomery in two hours and 29 minutes, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-4.

Collins at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

Danielle Collins, meanwhile, has made an emphatic start to the season by amassing 24 wins from 31 matches, including title-winning runs in Miami and Charleston. She also reached the quarterfinals of the ATX Open and the Qatar Open, where she lost to Anastasia Pabvlyuchenkova in straight sets.

The American started her campaign in Madrid with a remarkable win over Olga Danilovic in the second round. She then overpowered Jaqueline Cristian in the third round with a scoreline of 3-6, 6-4, 6-1. Collins will be keen to continue her astounding 15-match win streak on the women's tour.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Danielle Collins 4-0. She defeated the American most recently in the 2022 US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -125 -1.5(+170) Under 21.5(-105) Danielle Collins +100 +1.5(-250) Over 21.5(-135)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Danielle Collins prediction

Sabalenka at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

An amusing contest is on the cards between Aryna Sabalenka and Danielle Collins in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. Both players will fancy their chances of making a deep run in the WTA 1000 event.

Sabalenka has yet to find her best form since capturing the Australian Open. She had an ordinary campaign in the USA hardcourt swing and will be keen to find her rhythm on clay. The Belarusian is known for heavy groundstrokes off both wings and an aggressive brand of tennis on the court.

Collins, on the contrary, survived a tricky test against Cristian in the previous round. She kept her outrageous winning streak alive on the women's tour and is a force to be reckoned with at the moment. The American is known for her steady all-around game, quick decision making and brilliant anticipation on the tennis court.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and converts their chances during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Collins will face one of the toughest challenges in the last two months in the next round. Considering their record on clay and results in the Madrid Open, Sabalenka should be able to put an end to Collins' sensational run on tour and continue her title defense in the last eight.

Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.