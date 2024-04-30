Madrid Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: Wednesday, May 1

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka is set to continue her title defense in Madrid against Russian teen Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, May 1.

Sabalenka kicked off her campaign against Polish No. 2 Magda Linette in the second round. She edged her in a topsy-turvy match to eventually seal a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 victory.

Up against American teen Robin Montgomery in the third round, Sabalenka was once again put to the test. She won the first set comfortably but was beaten in the second set tie-breaker by a spirited Montgomery. She, however, held her nerve and served it out in the third set to claim a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win.

Drawn against Danielle Collins in the fourth round, Sabalenka overcame a one-set deficit to seal an emphatic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory to break the American's incredible 15-match winning streak.

Andreeva, on the other hand, began her campaign in Madrid against Taylor Townsend in the first round. Despite losing the first set, Andreeva clawed back in sets two and three to seal a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win.

Up against another tricky opponent in round two in the form of Linda Noskova, Andreeva once again played some of her best tennis from a set down to clinch an extraordinary 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.

The Russian teen bettered her performance in the third round, dismissing seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets 7-5, 6-1. She carried that good form into her fourth-round encounter with 12th seed Jasmie Paolini whom she saw off 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva went up against each other in the fourth round of last year's Madrid Open, with the former sealing a 6-3, 6-1 win. They have played just once so far and Sabalenka currently leads the head-to-head 1-0.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -275 -1.5 (-110) Mirra Andreeva +210 +1.5 (-125)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

An exciting encounter awaits tennis fans as Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva get ready to go to battle for a place in the last four in Madrid.

Sabalenka walked into Madrid as the defending champion but hasn't looked at her absolute best as of yet. All three of her matches have gone the distance, with her struggling to find consistency on both her serve and groundstrokes.

Andreeva, on the other hand, has impressed one and all with her immense potential and performances off late. She's played especially well in Madrid and has managed to up her game as we near the business end. Her groundstrokes and ability to dictate play from the back of the court have left everybody surprised and looking for answers.

Despite her good run of form, Sabalenka heads into the encounter as the favorite, based on her experience. She also has winner's points to defend and will be eager to once again go all the way.

The pair's only meeting ever on tour came last year at the very same venue. Andreeva might have been blown off the court on that occasion, but she is a different player now. There is no discounting another shock from the Russian teen, who's been making it a habit off late.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka in three sets.