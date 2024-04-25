Madrid Open 2024: Ben Shelton vs Tomas Machac preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Ben Shelton vs Tomas Machac

Date: April 26, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Ben Shelton vs Tomas Machac preview

Ben Shelton at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 9

Fourteenth seed Ben Shelton will take on Tomas Machac in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Shelton has made a solid start to the season by amassing 15 wins from 22 matches, including a title-winning run at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. He also reached the semifinals in Dallas and Auckland where he lost to Tommy Paul and Taro Daniel respectively in straight sets.

The American captured his first title on clay in Houston this month. He defeated the likes of Brandon Nakashima and Tomas Martin Etcheverry en route to the finals where he outclassed Frances Tiafoe to lift the title. Shelton will be hoping to continue his rich vein of form on his second appearance in Madrid.

Machac at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 12

Tomas Machac, meanwhile, has made a promising start to the season by chalking up 12 wins from 18 matches and quarterfinal appearances in Marseille and Miami. He also reached the third round of the 2024 Australian Open where he lost to Karen Khachanov in four sets.

The Czech player entered Madrid on the back of a second round exit at the Barcelona Open. He began his campaign in Madrid with a remarkable win against Emil Ruusuvuori in the first round, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2. Machac will be determined to make a deep run in Madrid.

Ben Shelton vs Tomas Machac head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shelton and Machac is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Ben Shelton vs Tomas Machac odds

Ben Shelton vs Tomas Machac prediction

Shelton at the 2023 Shanghai Rolex Masters - Day 11

A thrilling encounter is on the cards between Ben Shelton and Tomas Machac in the second round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be keen to make a significant impact in the Masters 1000 event.

Shelton announced himself on the main tour last year with an impressive quarterfinal run at the Australian Open. He is constantly improving his game at the highest level and has already captured two ATP titles since then. The American is known for his powerful serve and resilient all-around game.

Machac, on the other hand, has showcased his potential this year by defeating top players like Andrey Rublev, Andy Murray, and Lorenzo Musetti. He will be hoping to bring the same energy on the clay and prepare well ahead of the 2024 French Open. The Czech is known for his impressive technique and balance while executing his groundstrokes.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. The Madrid crowd can expect a close contest in the second round. Considering their recent form and skill set on clay, Shelton should be able to solve this riddle and begin his campaign with a win.

Pick: Shelton to win in three sets.