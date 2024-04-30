Madrid Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (7) Andrey Rublev

Date: May 1, 2024

Match Timing: Not before 4 pm local time | 10 am ET | 7:30 pm IST

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev preview

Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Alcaraz has made an optimistic start to the season by amassing 16 wins from 20 matches, including a title-winning run in the BNP Paribas Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open and the 2024 Australian Open, where he lost to Alexander Zverev in four sets.

The Spaniard was forced to miss the Monte-Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open due to fitness concerns. He began his campaign in the Madrid by cruising past Alexander Shevchenko in the second round and then outfoxed Thiago Seyboth Wild and Jan-Lennard Struff en route to the quarterfinals. Alcaraz defeated the German Struff in a thrilling three-set match 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(4).

Rublev at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Six

Andrey Rublev, meanwhile, has also made a promising start to the season by garnering 16 wins from 24 matches, including a title-winning run in the Hong Kong Open. He also reached the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he lost to Alexander Bublik.

The Russian entered Madrid on the back of a four-match losing streak amid early exits in Miami, Monte-Carlo and Barcelona. He steadied the ship in Madrid and outfoxed Alejandro Davdovich Fokina and Tallon Griekspoor en route to the last eight. Rublev made light work of Griekspoor in the fourth round, defeating him 6-2, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Rublev 1-0. He defeated the Russian in the group stage of the 2023 ATP Finals in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz -450 -1.5 (-145) Over 21.5 (-125) Andrey Rublev +325 +1.5 (+105) Under 21.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev prediction

Alcaraz at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight ]BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 6

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Both players will be eager to stake their claim to the title at the Masters 1000 event in Spain.

Alcaraz instantly found his rhythm despite missing the beginning of the European clay swing. He is the defending champion in Madrid and looks poised to make a significant impact again this year. The Spaniard is known for his versatile all-around game, effortless movement and ability to counterpunch from the baseline.

Rublev, on the contrary has a solid record on clay and seems to be clicking at the right time in Madrid. He will be determined to build momentum in the next few weeks and find his best form at the clay court Major in Paris. The Russian likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis, but will need to keep a check on his errors in the next round.

Ultimately, the player who recovers wells and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results and record in Madrid, Alcaraz will be the favourite to come out on top and secure a place in the semifinals.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three sets.