Madrid Open 2024: Caroline Wozniacki vs Sara Errani preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Caroline Wozniacki vs (Q) Sara Errani

Date: April 24, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN3

Caroline Wozniacki vs Sara Errani preview

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Miami Open.

Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will take on qualifier Sara Errani in the first round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Wozniacki had a disappointing start to the season as she notched up a solitary victory across her first three tournaments. Her only win during this period also came after her opponent, Magda Linette, retired during their first round match at the Australian Open.

Wozniacki resumed her winning ways at the Indian Wells Open. She defeated Zhu Lin, Donna Vekic, Katie Volynets, and Angelique Kerber to reach her first quarterfinal of the season. She then faced Iga Swiatek but the Dane couldn't finish the match as an injury forced her to retire at the start of the second set.

Wozniacki recovered in time for the Miami Open and scored a straight-sets victory over Clara Burel in her opener. She had a match point against Anhelina Kalinina in the second round but went on to lose the contest.

Wozniacki commenced her clay swing at the Charleston Open. She kicked off her campaign with a dominant 6-0, 6-1 win over Mccartney Kessler. However, Kalinina once again eliminated her in the second round, this time with a score of 6-2, 6-3.

Errani, a former top-10 player and Major finalist, competed in the qualifying rounds here to book her place in the main draw. It wasn't an easy task but the Italian veteran dug deep to score three-set wins over Julia Reira and Leyre Romero Gormaz to successfully qualify for the Madrid Open.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Sara Errani head-to-head

Wozniacki leads Errani 4-1 in the head-to-head. The Dane won their previous encounter at the 2018 Istanbul Cup in three sets.

Caroline Wozniacki vs Sara Errani odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Caroline Wozniacki

-300 +1.5 (-750)

Over 20.5 (-120)

Sara Errani

+220 -1.5 (+425)

Under 20.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Caroline Wozniacki vs Sara Errani prediction

Sara Errani at the 2024 Linz Open.

Errani endured a tough qualifying campaign but emerged triumphant to secure her main draw spot in Madrid. She hasn't performed too well here in the past, with a semifinal finish in 2013 making up the majority of her nine victories at the venue.

Wozniacki has fond memories of the Madrid Open as she reached her maiden WTA 1000 final here in 2009. Aside from her run at Indian Wells this year, the former World No. 1 has struggled to get going.

Errani has had her moments to shine but she has won main draw matches only on two occasions this year. The first was during her quarterfinal run at the Transylvania Open and more recently at the Bogota Open.

Wozniacki has enjoyed this match-up for the most part as her defensive skills outweigh Errani's by a fair margin. As such, the Dane should be able to make a winning start to her time in Madrid.

Pick: Caroline Wozniacki to win in straight sets.