Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs Botic Van De Zandschulp

Date: April 25, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Christopher Eubanks vs Botic Van De Zandschulp preview

Eubanks at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 9

World No. 44 Christopher Eubanks will take on World No. 115 Botic Van De Zandschulp in the first round of the Madrid Open 2024.

Eubanks has made a mediocre start to the season by amassing four wins from 11 matches, including second round appearances in the Australian Open and the Miami Open. He began his campaign in Miami with a hard-fought win over Daniel Evans, but couldn't make it past Alexander Zverev in the second round.

The American will enter Madrid on the back of a first-round exit at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. Despite a spirited effort against Rinky Hijikata, he fell to the Australian in two grueling tie-breaker sets, 6-7(4), 6-7(2). Eubanks will be keen to perform better at the Madrid Open.

Van de Zandschulp at the Netherlands v Switzerland - 2024 Davis Cup Qualifiers

Botic Van De Zandschulp, meanwhile, has also struggled to find his rhythm this year. He's chalked up seven wins from 18 matches so far, including second round appearances in Hong Kong, Dubai, Estoril, Miami, Auckland and Munich. He was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open by Jannik Sinner in straight sets.

The Dutchman began his campaign at the BMW Open 2024 with a solid win over Ivan Gakhov, but couldn't make his mark against Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round. The German defeated him in two hours and seven minutes, 7-6(0), 6-4. Van De Zandschulp will be determined to raise his level in Madrid.

Christopher Eubanks vs Botic Van De Zandschulp head-to-head

Botic Van De Zandschulp leads the head-to-head against Eubanks 1-0. He defeated the American this year at the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Christopher Eubanks vs Botic Van De Zandschulp odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks +220 -1.5 (+425) Under 22.5 (-130) Botic Van De Zandschulp -300 +1.5 (-800) Over 22.5 (-110)

Christopher Eubanks vs Botic Van De Zandschulp prediction

Eubanks at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 - Day 4

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Botic Van De Zandschulp and Christopher Eubanks in the first round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be eager to make a significant impact in the Masters 1000 event.

Eubanks has struggled to hit top gear since his quarterfinal appearance at the Atlanta Open last year. He will need to improve his gameplan and back himself to perform at the highest level. The American has a powerful serve but lacks creativity with his shot-making skills.

Van De Zandschulp, on the contrary, has not reached the second week of an event since his runner-up finish in Munich last year. Despite a rough patch, he has been putting in the hard yards on tour. The Dutchman has a steady all-around game but lacks the killer punch against higher-ranked opponents.

Ultimately, the player who makes a good start and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Eubanks has the potential to present a tricky challenge to Van De Zandschulp, but the Dutchman should be able to use his versatility and pass this test in the first round.

Pick: Van De Zandschulp to win in three sets.