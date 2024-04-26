Madrid Open 2024: Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (31) Dayana Yastremska

Date: April 27, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third round

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska preview

Third seed Coco Gauff will square off against Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Gauff has made a remarkable start to the season so far by garnering 20 wins from 26 matches, including a title-winning run at the ASB Classic in Auckland. She also reached the semifinals at the Australian Open and Indian Wells, where she lost to Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari respectively.

The 20-year-old entered Madrid on the back of a last-four exit at the Stuttgart Open. Despite a valiant effort against Marta Kostyuk, she was eliminated by the Ukrainian in three sets. Gauff instantly got back to winning ways in Madrid and began her campaign in the second round by defeating Arantxa Rus, 6-0, 6-0.

Dayana Yastremska, on the other hand, has made an ambitious start to the season by chalking up 14 wins from 22 matches, including a semifinal appearance at the Australian Open. She also reached the third round in Miami where she lost to Maria Sakkari in straight sets.

The Ukrainian entered Madrid on the back of a second-round exit at the Charleston Open. She began her campaign in Madrid with a sensational win against Emiliana Arango in the second round, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4. Yastremska will be hoping to present a formidable challenge to Gauff.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska head-to-head

The head-to-head between Coco Gauff and Dayana Yastremska is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska odds

Player Name Moneline Handicap Games Total Games Coco Gauff -1000 -1.5(-275) Over 18.5(-145) Dayana Yastremska +575 +1.5(+190) Under 18.5(+100)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Coco Gauff vs Dayana Yastremska prediction

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Coco Gauff and Dayana Yastremska in the third round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be eager to continue their run at the WTA 1000 event.

Gauff has been in hot and cold form this season but is close to making a significant impact. She has a great record on clay and will be hoping to raise her level ahead of the 2024 French Open. The American is known for her incredible agility on the court and powerful all-around game.

Dayana Yastremska, on the other hand, stunned her critics with a semifinal run at the Australian Open. She showcased her resilience by securing a brilliant comeback win in the previous round of the Madrid Open. The Ukrainian is known for her counter-punching skills and versatile all-around game.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results on the tour and record on clay, Gauff will be the favorite to get over the line.

Pick: Gauff to win in straight sets.