Madrid Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs (30) Jiri Lehecka

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Third seed Daniil Medvedev is set to lock horns with Jiri Lehecka in the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinals on Thursday, May 2.

Medvedev opened his campaign with a hard-fought victory over Matteo Arnaldi in the second round. He clawed back from a set down to eventually claim a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory. Medvedev was once again put through the grinder in the following round against 25th seed Sebastian Korda. He was forced to fight back from a set down for a second time in a row, but eventually sealed an emphatic 5-7, 7-6(4), 6-3 win.

Up against 17th seed Alexander Bublik in the fourth round, the Russian managed to win the first set this time around. He calmly closed it out in the second without much fuss to register a 7-6 (3), 6-4 win.

Lehecka, meanwhile, kicked off his campaign in Madrid with a gritty 7-5, 6-4 win over Hamad Medjedovic in the second round. He beat Thiago Monteiro in the following round with a 6-4, 7-6 (7) scoreline. Monteiro was coming off the biggest win of his career against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round.

Up against home favorite Rafael Nadal in a packed Manolo Santana Stadium, Lehecka silenced most of the Spanish faithful en route to a special 7-5, 6-4 win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Daniil Medvedev and Jiri Lehecka have played just once on the ATP tour, with the former winning that contest 6-4, 6-2 at the Wimbledon Championships last year after the Czech youngster was forced to retire due to severe blisters on his right foot.

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Daniil Medvedev -175 +1.5 (-450) Under 20.5 (-185) Jiri Lehecka +135 -1.5 (+280) Over 20.5 (+125)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Jiri Lehecka at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

An exciting encounter awaits fans as Daniil Medvedev and Jiri Lehecka prepare to go head-to-head in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Having made it this far, both players will be eager to make it further and possibly stake their claim for the title.

Medvedev hasn't been in the best of touch recently but has shown incredible fight and resilience to plow through his matches in Madrid so far. He's lacked consistency from the back of the court, which he excels in otherwise, and has been below par on serve too.

Lehecka, meanwhile, has been in great form all week and is yet to drop a set. He looked in fine touch against the 'King of Clay' in the previous round, showing off his wide array of shots from the back of the court and at the net. Speaking about coming to the net, Lehecka has displayed beautiful net skills all week, and one can only imagine how much better it will get in time.

The lower-ranked Lehecka heads into the encounter as the slight favourite given his current run of form. He could guarantee himself another win if he is to play the same he did against Nadal.

Medvedev on the other hand will have to be at his best both on serve and from the baseline if he is to challenge an in-form Lehecka. The red clay is not his best friend, and he's made it clear on numerous occasions in the past.

Pick: Jiri Lehecka in straight sets.