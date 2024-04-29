Madrid Open 2024: Daria Kasatkina vs Yulia Putintseva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Daria Kasatkina vs Yulia Putintseva

Date: Monday, April 29

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Daria Kasatkina vs Yulia Putintseva preview

Daria Kasatkina at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Tenth seed Daria Kasatkina will take on Yulia Putinseva in the fourth round of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open on Monday, April 29.

Kasatkina kicked off her clay court campaign at the Charleston Open. She defeated Ashlyn Krueger, Anhelina Kalinina, Jaqueline Cristian, and Jessica Pegula en route to the finals. She managed to win a paltry three games in the summit clash against a red-hot Danielle Collins, going down 6-2, 6-1.

Kasatkina plowed through a tough opener in Madrid, overcoming a one-set deficit to eventually seal a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3 win. Up against compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the following round, Kasatkina won two tight sets to seal a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win.

Putinseva, meanwhile, kicked off her campaign in Madrid with a solid 6-2, 6-4 win over Yaun Yue in the first round. She moved through to the third round after Zheng Qinwen was forced to retire from their second-round clash.

She kept the good form going in the third round, dropping just 4 games en route to a 6-2, 6-2 thrashing of American Caroline Dolehide.

Daria Kasatkina vs Yulia Putintseva head-to-head

Daria Kasatkina and Yulia Putintseva have faced off just once on tour, with the former winning that contest 6-2, 6-3 back in 2018 at the Wimbledon Championships.

Daria Kasatkina vs Yulia Putintseva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daria Kasatkina -155 -1.5 (+150) Over 21.5 (-110) Yulia Putinseva +120 +1.5 (-225) Under 21.5 (-130)

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Daria Kasatkina vs Yulia Putintseva prediction

Yulia Putintseva at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup

Daria Kasatkina heads into her encounter with Yulia Putintseva on the back of a tough couple of wins in Madrid. She plowed through a tight three-setter in his opener and scrapped through in two hard-fought sets in the following round. She's yet to find her rhythm on serve and from the back of the court.

Putintseva, on the other hand, has made a blistering start to her campaign in Madrid with three solid wins. She has yet to drop a set and has looked as sharp as ever. She's averaged an incredible 82% points, won behind her first serve all tournament, and has looked equally potent on the return, breaking serves at will.

While dictating play from the back of the court is going to be key during Kasatkina and Putintseva's match-up, serving well is going to be imperative.

Kasatkina heads into the encounter holding the edge to go through, but there is no discounting an impactful performance from the Kazakh who can produce brilliant tennis on her day.

Pick: Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.