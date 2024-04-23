Madrid Open 2024: Denis Shapovalov vs Facundo Diaz Acosta preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Facundo Diaz Acosta

Date: April 24, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Denis Shapovalov vs Facundo Diaz Acosta preview

Shapovalov at the 2024 Men's ASB Classic - Day 2

Former World No. 10 Denis Shapovalov will take on World No. 47 Facundo Diaz Acosta in the first round of the Madrid Open 2024 on Wednesday.

Shapovalov has made an ordinary start to the season by amassing four wins from 14 matches, including a third round appearance in the Miami Open. He also reached the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost to Lorenzo Musetti in a three-set bout.

The Canadian will enter Madrid on the back of first round exits in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships and the Bucharest Open. He received a wildcard entry in the main draw of the Bucharest Open, before losing out to Corentin Moutet in the first round. The Frenchman outfoxed Shapovalov in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2024 - Day Five

Facundo Diaz Acosta, meanwhile, has made a remarkable start to the season by chalking up 12 wins from 21 matches, including a title-winning run in the Argentina Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in Cordoba and Barcelona.

The 23-year-old put up a solid performance in the Barcelona Open 2024. He defeated the likes of Borna Coric and Fabian Marozsan en route to the quarterfinals, but couldn't make it past Stefanos Tsitispas. The reigning Monte-Carlo Masters champion outfoxed Diaz Acosta in a three-set bout, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8).

Denis Shapovalov vs Facundo Diaz Acosta head-to-head

The head-to-head between Shapovalov and Facundo Diaz Acosta stands at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Denis Shapovalov vs Facundo Diaz Acosta odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov +125 -1.5 (+260) Under 22.5 (-130) Facundo Diaz Acosta -160 +1.5 (-400) Over 22.5 (-110)

Denis Shapovalov vs Facundo Diaz Acosta prediction

Shapovalov in the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 5

An engrossing encounter is on the cards between Shapovalov and Diaz Acosta in the first round of the Madrid Open. Both players will eager to make a significant impact in the ATP 1000 event.

Shapovalov has struggled to find his rhythm in the last couple of years. He is yet to enter the second week of a tournament since reaching the quarterfinals in the Adelaide International 2023. The Canadian is known for his potent serve and flat groundstrokes off both wings.

Diaz Acosta, on the other hand, has been a breath of fresh air on the men's tour in 2024. He captured his first ATP title in Argentina and almost reached the last four in Barcelona. The left-hander likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and is known for his resilient all-around game.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions well and executes their strategy better will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results and skill-set on clay, Diaz Acosta should be able to continue his impressive form and advance to the second round.

Pick: Diaz Acosta to win in three-sets.