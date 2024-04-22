Madrid Open 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle

Date: April 24, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle preview

Raducanu at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024

Former World No. 10 Emma Raducanu and Karolina Pliskova will lock horns in the first round of the Madrid Open 2024 on Wednesday (April 24).

Raducanu has made a promising start to the season by amassing nine wins from 15 matches and a quarterfinal appearance in the Stuttgart Open. She also reached the third round of the Indian Wells 2024, where she lost to the second seed Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets.

The 21-year-old impressed her critics with a solid performance in most recently Stuttgart. She cruised past the likes of Angelique Kerber and Linda Nosokova in the first two rounds but eventually fell to Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. The World No. 1 defeated Raducanu in two hours and three minutes with a scoreline of 7-6(2), 6-3.

Maria Lourdes Carle, meanwhile, has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year and has captured titles in the Open Internacional Femini Solgirones and the Vero Beach International Tennis Open. She entered the Miami Open via the qualification rounds, but couldn’t make her mark against Brenda Fruhvirtova in the first round.

The Argentine entered the main draw in Madrid also via the qualification rounds. She began her campaign by cruising past Taylah Preston and then showed her class against Astra Sharma in the second round, defeating the Australian in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle head-to-head

The head-to-head between Raducanu and Pliskova is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu -450 -1.5(-160) Over 19.5 (-130) Maria Lourdes Carle +310 +1.5(+115) Under 19.5(-110)

Emma Raducanu vs Maria Lourdes Carle prediction

Raducanu at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Emma Raducanu and Maria Lourdes Carle in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open. Both players will be eager to find their best potential and make a deep run at the WTA 1000 event.

Raducanu finally seems to be clicking into top gear on the women's tour. The youngster has struggled to deal with fitness concerns in the last couple of years, but looks conditioned to find consistency in 2024. She is known for her potent groundstrokes off both wings and quick decision-making skills on court.

Lourdes Carle, on the contrary, will be making her second appearance on the main tour in Madrid. Her results and form at the ITF have been impressive so far and she will be hoping to bring the same energy at the highest level. The youngster has a steady all-around game and has already won two titles on clay this year.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and executes their strategy better will have the upper hand in this bout. The Madrid crowd can expect a close encounter between the duo in the first round. Lourdes Carle will present a tricky challenge to Raducanu in the first round, but the Brit should be able to sneak past the Argentine and begin her campaign with a win.

Pick: Raducanu to win in straight sets.