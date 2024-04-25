Madrid Open 2024: Felix Auger Aliassime vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (19) Adrian Mannarino vs Felix Auger Aliassime

Date: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Adrian Mannarino preview

The second round of the 2024 Madrid Open will have two seasoned campaigners — Adrian Mannarino and Felix Auger Aliassime — lock horns for a spot in the last-32.

Mannarino, the 19th seed at this year’s tournament, has not played at any claycourt tournament this season, having withdrawn from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

In fact, the Frenchman has endured a rough 7-9 start to the new year and will be hopeful of turning over a new leaf.

Auger Aliassime at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Auger Aliassime has made a similarly modest 12-10 start to 2024, but he has more matches on the red dirt under his belt.The Canadian made the third round at the Monte-Carlo Masters before reaching the quarterfinal of the Barcelona Open, beating the likes of Maximilian Marterer, and Taro Daniel en-route.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

The head-to-head between Mannarino and Aliassime stands at 1-0. The Frenchman won their meeting, played at the Cincinnati Masters in straight sets.

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Felix Auger Aliassime vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Mannarino has a negative win-loss for the season.

Neither Adrian Mannarino and Felix Auger Aliassime are entirely comfortable on clay, but the latter has made two Tour-level finals on the surface.

The Canadian’s powerful game is built around a big serve, which was firing on all cylinders in the opener against Yoshihito Nishioka. He thundered down 11 aces and won an impressive 81% of the points behind his first serve.

Mannarino, on the other hand, does not possess a standout weapon and instead relies on his versatility to win matches. That said, the front court skills and flat groundstrokes are unlikely to deal a lot of damage.

All things considered, Auger Aliassime has both the skills and momentum to steal a win.

Prediction: Auger Aliassime to win in three sets