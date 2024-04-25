Madrid Open 2024: Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (20) Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin

Date: April 26, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second round

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin preview

Tiafoe at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 4

Frances Tiafoe will take on Pedro Cachin in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Tiafoe has made a decent start to the season by chalking up 10 wins from 18 matches, including a runner-up finish in the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston. He also reached the semifinals in Delray Beach where he lost to Tommy Paul in straight sets.

The American put up a near-perfect performance in Houston. Tiafoe defeated the likes of Jordan Thompson and Luciano Darderi en route to the finals but couldn't make his mark against in-form youngster Ben Shelton. The top seed outfoxed Tiafoe in a close three-set bout, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Cachin at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 1

Pedro Cachin, meanwhile, has made a dismal start to the season by amassing one win from 11 matches so far. He participated at the 2024 Australian Open but was eliminated by Jesper De Jong in the first round.

The Argentine entered Madrid on the back of early exits in Estoril and Barcelona. He snapped his 10-match losing streak with a remarkable win against Sebastian Ofner in the first round of the Madrid Open. Cachin defeated the Austrian in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin head-to-head

Cachin leads the head-to-head against Tiafoe 1-0. He defeated the American in the third round of the 2023 Madrid Open in straight sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Frances Tiafoe -200 -1.5(+125) Under 22.5(-105) Pedro Cachin +155 +1.5(-175) Over 22.5(-135)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin prediction

Cachin at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 5

A tricky encounter is on the cards between Frances Tiafoe and Pedro Cachin in the second round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be eager to make a significant impact at the Masters 1000 event.

Tiafoe has made a mixed start to the season so far but looks poised to find his best potential. His recent performance in Houston will increase his morale and urge him to be more consistent. The American likes to express himself on the court and has a solid all-around game.

Cachin, on the contrary, will feel relieved to finally get off the mark in Madrid. He served extremely well and saved all his break points in the previous match against Ofner. The Argentine likes to function from the baseline and has a decent all-around game.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and manages to exploit their opponent's weaknesses will have the upper hand in this contest. Considering their recent results and record on clay, Tiafoe should be able to begin his campaign with a win.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.