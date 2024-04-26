Madrid Open 2024: Grigor Dimitrov vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Grigor Dimitrov vs Jakub Mensik

Date: April 27, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jakub Mensik preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2024 Miami Open.

World No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov will square off against Jakub Mensik in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Saturday (April 27).

Dimitrov has been one of the most in-form players this season. He captured his first title in over six years at the Brisbane International in January. It didn't lead to a deep run at the Australian Open, where he was stunned in the third round by Nuno Borges.

Dimitrov next reached his second final of the season in Marseille but fell to Ugo Humbert in straight sets. He followed it up with a semifinal outing in Rotterdam, and a fourth-round showing at Indian Wells.

Dimitrov made it to his third final of the year at the Miami Open but was beaten by Jannik Sinner for the title. He began his clay swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he bowed out in the third round. As one of the seeded players in Madrid, he has received a first-round bye.

Mensik, meanwhile, kicked off his Madrid Open campaign against Yannick Hanfmann. The Czech teen saved multiple break points during his service games in the first set. He himself didn't create any breakpoint chances until the end.

While Hanfmann didn't capitalize on his opportunities, Mensik didn't commit the same mistake. He broke the German's serve in the 10th game of the set to clinch it. Each player led in the second set for a while but neither stayed ahead for too long.

Hanfmann saved three match points to force a tie-break but it only delayed the inevitable. Mensik outplayed his older rival in it for a 6-4, 7-6 (3) win, his very first at the venue.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head is tied at 0-0 for now.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Moneyline Grigor Dimitrov

-225

Jakub Mensik

+175



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Jakub Mensik at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Mensik is another young star in the making and is making rapid progress. He already reached his maiden ATP final at the Qatar Open earlier this year.

Mensik tallied his first win over a top-10 player en route to the final there as he knocked out World No. 5 Andrey Rublev. He even pushed World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz to five sets at the Australian Open prior to that.

Dimitrov has played really well this year and has compiled a 22-7 record. However, he hasn't performed that well at the Madrid Open. Since his first and only last-eight finish at the venue in 2015, he has won five more matches over the years.

Luckily for him, Mensik is still finding his footing on clay. This is his first tournament on the surface at the ATP level. Dimitrov's form and experience should be enough to carry him into the next round.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in straight sets