Madrid Open 2024: Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (18) Madison Keys

Date: May 2, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys preview

Swiatek at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight

Top seed Iga Swiatek will take on Madison Keys in the semifinals of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Swiatek has made a remarkable start to the season so far by chalking up 30 wins from 34 matches, including title-winning runs at the BNP Paribas Open and the Qatar Open. She also reached the semifinals in Dubai and Stuttgart, where she lost to Anna Kalinskaya and Elena Rybakina respectively.

The 22-year-old began her campaign in Madrid by cruising past Wang Xiyu in the second round. She then outfoxed the likes of Sorana Cirstea, Sara Sorribes Tormo and Beatriz Haddad Maia en route to the semifinals. Swiatek defeated Haddad Maia in three sets, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

Keys at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight Seven

Madison Keys, meanwhile, joined the women's tour in March this season due to a shoulder injury. She chalked up a solid fourth-round appearance at the Miami Open where she lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets.

The American entered Madrid on the back of a second-round exit in Charleston. She defeated the likes of Liudmila Samsonova and Coco Gauff en route to the quarterfinals and then showed her class against Ons Jabeur to book a ticket to the last four. Keys outlasted Jabeur in a grueling three-set match, 0-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Swiatek leads the head-to-head against Keys 2-1. However, the American defeated Swiatek in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Cincinnati Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -1100 -1.5 (-300 Over 18.5 (-115) Madison Keys +650 +1.5 (+200) Under 18.5 (-120)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Madison Keys prediction

Swiatek at the Mutua Madrid Open

A tricky encounter is on the cards between Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys in the semifinal of the Madrid Open. Both players will be eager to stake their claim for the title at the WTA 1000 event.

Swiatek is a force to be reckoned with on the women's tour. She has an exceptional record on clay and will be eager to prepare well ahead of her title defense at the French Open. The Pole is known for her aggressive brand of tennis and rocketing forehand on the court.

Madison Keys, meanwhile, is starting to find her rhythm after a mixed start to the season so far. Her statement wins against players such as Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur showcase her intentions to do well in Madrid. The American has a steady all-around game and high tactical acumen on the court.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and executes their strategy efficiently will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results and record on clay, Swiatek will be the favorite to pass this test and enter the finals in Madrid.

Pick: Swiatek to win in three sets.