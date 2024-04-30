Madrid Open 2024: Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs (16) Karen Khachanov

Date: Wednesday, May 1

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Top seed Jannik Sinner is set to take on sixteenth seed Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open on Wednesday, May 1.

Sinner entered Madrid with a 25-2 W/L record this season and showed no signs of stopping during his opening match. He comfortably brushed aside compatriot Lorenzo Sonego 6-0, 6-3 in only 69 minutes to go through to the next round.

Up against World No. 72 Pavel Kotov in the third round, Sinner again started brilliantly, taking the first set 6-2. The second set was a much closer contest, but the Italian eventually sealed the tie with a 6-2, 7-5 scoreline.

Khachanov, on the other hand, kicked off his campaign in Madrid against home favorite Roberto Bautista Agut. Down one set, Khachonov plowed back from the brink to seal a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.

He started strongly in his next match against Flavio Cobolli, dictating play from the baseline en route to a 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Jannik Sinner and Karen Khachanov have faced off 4 times on tour, with the former winning their last meeting earlier this year, at the Australian Open, with a 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 scoreline.

Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jannik Sinner -500 +1.5 (-1400) -275 Karen Khachanov +333 -1.5 (+600) +190

(Odds sourced from BetMGM)

Jannik Sinner vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov at the 2024 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters

Jannik Sinner and Karen Khachanov's encounter in Madrid promises plenty of fireworks, with both of them slowly finding their form on the red dirt.

Eager to make it to the business end in Madrid for the first time, Sinner has looked his tearing best in his opening two matches. He dropped a total of just three games in his opener and seven in his second-round match-up. He's been on a roll while serving and has looked equally aggressive on the return.

Khachanov, meanwhile, might have struggled to get through his opening match but put all concerns to rest with a clinical display in the following round. He peppered his opponent from the back of the court, displaying his incredible baseline game on the clay.

In what could be a match between two big servers, making early inroads on the opponent's serve is going to be imperative. While Sinner heads into the match-up the slight favorite, there is no discounting a surprise from the hard-hitting Russian.

Pick: Jannik Sinner in straight sets.