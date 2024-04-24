Madrid Open 2024: Jelena Ostapenko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (9) Jelena Ostapenko vs (Q) Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Date: April 25, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN3

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro preview

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2024 Linz Open.

Ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns with Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Thursday (April 25).

The first couple of months of the new season were quite productive for Ostapenko as she captured two titles at the WTA 500 level in Adelaide and Linz. She also reached the doubles final at the Australian Open and won the doubles title in Brisbane, but the good run of form dissipated after that.

There have been four WTA 1000 events since mid-February and she has gone 4-4 in them. The Latvian didn't fare well in doubles either during this period.

Ostapenko started her clay swing at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. She faced Linda Noskova in the first round, where she suffered a 6-3, 6-1 defeat.

As one of the seeded players in Madrid, she has received a bye into the second round.

Bouzas Maneiro, meanwhile, came through the qualifying rounds of the Madrid Open and was drawn against her compatriot Paula Badosa in the first round. The qualifier was off to a good start as she secured a 2-0 lead in the opening set.

However, Badosa swept the next six games to take the set for herself. Bouzas Maneiro wasn't disheartened and regrouped to surge ahead 4-1 in the second set. Neither player could hold serve after that, and the qualifier broke her older compatriot's serve at 5-3 to claim the set.

Bouzas Maneiro dealt the first blow in the decider to go 4-2 up but Badosa broke back immediately. The 21-year-old qualifier snagged another break of serve and closed out the match in the following game for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 right now.

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Jelena Ostapenko

-200

+1.5 (-500)

Over 21.5 (-115)

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

+155

-1.5 (+310)

Under 21.5 (-120)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Jelena Ostapenko vs Jessica Bouzas Maneiro prediction

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the 2024 Madrid Open.

After losing the first set in disappointing fashion, Bouzas Maneiro displayed her mettle as she toughed it out to outlast the experienced Badosa. It marked her maiden victory at the WTA 1000 level. The young Spaniard will be eager to continue her memorable debut at her home tournament.

Ostapenko has hit a roadblock as her good start to the year has all but fizzled out. Her record in Madrid is quite dismal as she has three wins from her past six appearances at the venue. She has made it past the second round here just once, which was last year.

The outcome of this duel depends on which version of Ostapenko shows up. If she cleans up her act, then this match is quite winnable for her. However, should the Latvian continue her recent slump, it wouldn't be surprising to see Bouzas Maneiro claim another big scalp.

Pick: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.