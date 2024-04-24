Madrid Open 2024: Leylah Fernandez vs Anastasia Potapova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (32) Leylah Fernandez and Anastasia Potapova

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: TBD

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay (Outdoor)

Prize Money: $7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Leylah Fernandez vs Anastasia Potapova preview

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 San Diego Open

The 32 seed Leylah Fernandez is slated to kick off her 2024 Mutua Madrid Open campaign against Anastasia Potapova in the second round on Thursday, April 25.

Fernandez began her season representing Canada at the United Cup. She went 1-1 in the singles with Canada bowing out in the group stage. Fernandez next reached the second round at the Australian Open where she lost to the American Alycia Parks.

The Canadian then participated at the Qatar Open where she got the better of Liudmila Samsonova, Paula Badosa, and Zheng Qinwen en route to the quarterfinals where she lost to Elena Rybakina. She has since won just two matches out of seven.

Fernandez played her first match on clay this season at the Charleston Open, losing to Sloane Stephens 6-4, 6-4 in her opening game.

Anastasia Potapova began her season with a quarterfinal showing at the Brisbane International. She was, however, forced to retire when she was down 6-1 in that encounter against Rybakina. Potapova was seeded 23rd at the subsequent Australian Open, however, she suffered a shock loss in the opening round to Kaja Juvan in straight sets.

The defending champion at Linz, Potapova lost in the quarterfinals to compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova. She then reached the third round at the Qatar Open where she lost to Karolína Plíšková and the Round of 16 in Dubai where she lost to Zheng Qinwen in straight sets.

Potapova reached the quarterfinals at the BNP Paribas Open on the back of wins against Marie Bouzkova, Nadia Podoroska, and Jasmine Paolini. An inspired Marta Kostyuk, however, dismissed her in the last eight with a 6-0, 7-5 scoreline.

Potapova made it through to the second round in Stuttgart after her opponent Liudmila Samsonova was forced to withdraw before the start of the contest in the first round. Marketa Vondrousova, however, got the better of her in the second round, sealing a 7-6 (5), 6-1 victory.

Leylah Fernandez vs Anastasia Potapova head-to-head

Leylah Fernandez and Anastasia Potapova have faced off twice on the tour with the former having won both encounters. They last played each other at the French Open in 2021, where Fernandez dropped just three games en route to the second round.

Leylah Fernandez vs Anastasia Potapova odds

Leylah Fernandez vs Anastasia Potapova prediction

Anastasia Potapova at the 2024 Upper Austria Ladies Linz

Leylah Fernandez and Anastasia Potapova's second-round encounter promises to be an exciting one with both players walking into it evenly matched. Fernandez has won 7 matches and lost 8 this season, while Potapova has won 11 and lost 8 matches.

Fernandez, however, was dominant during both her wins over Potapova in the past. She brushed aside the Russian in straight sets at the French Open in their last match.

Fernandez could very well be the favorite by the barest of margins given her superior record on the clay, but there is no discounting a surprise from Potapova who has a knack for upsetting the seeds.

Pick: Anastasia Potapova in three sets.