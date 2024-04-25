Madrid Open 2024: Linda Noskova vs Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (29) Linda Noskova vs Mirra Andreeva

Date: April 26, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+/TSN3

Linda Noskova vs Mirra Andreeva preview

Linda Noskova at the 2024 Miami Open.

Linda Noskova and Mirra Andreeva will clash in an all-teenage second-round showdown at the 2024 Madrid Open on Friday.

Noskova's memorable start to the year saw her reach the semifinals in Brisbane and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. She even knocked out World No. 1 Iga Swiatek en route to the last eight at the season's first Major.

Noskova's best result during the Middle East swing was a third-round showing at the Qatar Open. The Czech teen faced the wrath of Swiatek in the next couple of events as she lost to her at Indian Wells and Miami.

Noskova commenced her clay swing in Stuttgart at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She scored a decisive 6-3, 6-1 win over Jelena Ostapenko in her opener but fell to Emma Raducanu in the next round. As one of the seeds in Madrid, she received a bye into the second round.

Andreeva, meanwhile, started her run in Madrid against Taylor Townsend. The Russian fell behind 4-1 in the first set, which proved to be a huge deficit for her to surmount, and thus lost the opener.

Andreeva got back on track as she clinched the second set dominantly for the loss of just one game. The Russian teen trailed 4-1 in the decider but turned things around in a spectacular manner to register a 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 win.

Linda Noskova vs Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

Noskova leads Andreeva 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their prior encounter at this year's Brisbane International in straight sets.

Linda Noskova vs Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Sets Linda Noskova

-110

+1.5 (-275)

2 sets (-200)

Mirra Andreeva

-115

-1.5 (+190)

3 sets (+140)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Linda Noskova vs Mirra Andreeva prediction

Mirra Andreeva at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Andreeva staged a gritty comeback win to survive against Townsend. She continued her love affair with Madrid with her latest win. It was at this very tournament that she rose to prominence a year ago with a fourth-round showing.

Andreeva's new coaching partnership with Conchita Martinez has also yielded good results. The latter's expertise is sure to help the teenager hone her skills even further, especially on clay.

Noskova herself has played at a pretty high level this season. She got the better of Andreeva when they crossed paths in Brisbane earlier this season. However, the Russian will be more difficult to counter on clay.

This all-teenage battle is only a preview of what's to come over the next few years as the two are going to be a mainstay at the top of the women's game. This match could go down to the wire, though Andreeva will be favored to win given her prior track record on clay.

Pick: Mirra Andreeva to win in three sets.