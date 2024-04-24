Madrid Open 2024: Madison Keys vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Madison Keys vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Date: April 25, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Madison Keys vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview

Keys at the WTA 500 Credit One Charelston Open 2024 - Day 2

World No. 20 Madison Keys will take on Irina-Camelia Begu in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Keys missed the first two months of the season due to a shoulder injury and returned to the women's tour at Indian Wells. She has chalked up three wins from six matches so far and made a fourth round appearance at the Miami Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina in straight sets.

The American will enter Madrid on the back of a first-round exit in Charleston. Despite a valiant effort against Jaqueline Cristian, she fell 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Keys will be eager to get back to winning ways in her 10th appearance at the Madrid Open.

Begu at the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open - Day 6

Begu, meanwhile, made her first appearance on the main tour in the Madrid Open this year. She was last seen competing at the ITF 125 event in Antalya, where she lost to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the finals.

The Romanian began her campaign in Madrid with a brilliant win over Linda Fruhvirtova. She outclassed the Czech player 6-4, 7-5 in two hours and two minutes.

Madison Keys vs Irina-Camelia Begu head-to-head

Keys leads the head-to-head against Camelia Begu 1-0, having defeated her at the 2016 Miami Open.

Madison Keys vs Irina-Camelia Begu Begu odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys -165 -1.5(+135) Over 21.5(-105) Irina-Camelia Begu +130 +1.5(-190) Under 21.5(-135)

Madison Keys vs Irina-Camelia Begu prediction

Keys at the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai 2023 - Day 2

A close encounter is on the cards when Keys and Begu meet in the second round of the Madrid Open.

After making a shaky start on clay in Charleston, Keys will be looking to gain some valuable game time in Madrid. The American is one of the best timers of the tennis ball on tour and likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

Begu, on the contrary, will enter the contest on the back of five wins from her last six matches. She has a good record on clay and reached the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open last year. The Romanian is known for her polished all-around game and calm demeanor on court.

Ultimately, the player who makes a strong start and converts their chances during crucial moments will have the upper hand in what should be a gripping bout. Keys has the pedigree to present a tough challenge, but Begu should be able to capitalize on her recent form and outlast her opponent in Madrid.

Pick: Begu to win in three-sets