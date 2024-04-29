Madrid Open 2024: Madison Keys vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (18) Madison Keys vs (8) Ons Jabeur

Date: April 30, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Madison Keys vs Ons Jabeur preview

Keys on the clay courts in the WTA tour

Eighteenth seed Madison Keys will square off against Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Keys was forced to miss the start of the season due to a shoulder injury. She returned to the women's tour at the BNP Paribas Open in March and reached the third round. The American began her campaign with a hard fought win against Hailey Baptiste but fell to Yulia Putintseva 4-6, 1-6.

The 29-year-old entered Madrid on the back of a second round exit in the Charleston Open. She started her campaign with a potent win against Irina Camelia Begu and then outfoxed Liudmila Samsonova and Coco Gauff en route to the quarterfinals. Keys overpowered third seed Gauff in three sets 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4.

Jabeur at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Seven

Ons Jabeur, meanwhile, has made a slow start to the season by chalking up six wins from 13 matches, including a quarterfinal appearance in the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the second round of the Australian Open, but was eliminated by Mirra Andreeva in straight sets 6-0, 6-2.

The Tunisian entered Madrid on the back of a second round exit in the Stuttgart Open. She outfoxed the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Jelena Ostapenko en route to the last eight. Jabeur made light work of Ostapenko in the fourth round and outsmarted the Lativian in straight sets 6-0, 6-4.

Madison Keys vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

Jabeur leads the head-to-head against Keys 2-0. She defeated the American most recently in the 2022 Silicon Valley Classic.

Madison Keys vs Ons Jabeur odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys +110 +1.5 (-225) Under 21.5 (-130) Ons Jabeur -135 -1.5 (+155) Over 21.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Madison Keys vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Keys at the 2023 US Open - Day 10

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Madison Keys and Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. Both players will fancy their chances of making a deep run at the WTA 1000 event.

Keys silenced her critics with a phenominal win against Gauff in the previous round. She has a solid record on clay and seems to be clicking at the right time in the Madrid Open. The American is known for her accurate groundstrokes off both wings and versatile all-round game on court.

Jabeur, meanwhile, will feel relieved to reach the quarterfinals in Madrid. She had been struggling to find her rhythm in the last few months. The Tunisian is known to have a commanding presence on the baseline and steady all-around game on court.

Ultimately, the player who recovers well and make a strong start will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results and record on clay, Keys will be a slight favorite to come out on top. She should be able to exploit Jabeur's weaknesses and continue her remarkable run in Madrid.

Pick: Keys to win in three sets.