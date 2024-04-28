Madrid Open 2024: Maria Sakkari vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Maria Sakkari vs (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: April 29, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Maria Sakkari vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

Sakkari at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five

Fifth seed Maria Sakkari will take on 11th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Sakkari has made a promising start to the season so far by amassing 17 wins from 24 matches, including a runner-up finish in the BNP Paribas Open. She also reached the semifinals in Charleston, where she lost to Danielle Collins in straight sets 6-3, 6-3.

The Greek player started her campaign in Madrid by cruising past Donna Vekic in the second round. She then overpowered Sloane Stephens in the third round with a scoreline of 6-1, 6-3 in just over an hour. Sakkari will be determined to perform well on her sixth appearance in the Madrid Open.

Haddad Maia at the Credit One Charleston Open 2024 - Day 3

Beatriz Haddad Maia, meanwhile, has made a slow start to the season by chalking up 12 wins from 23 matches, including a semifinal appearance in the Abu Dhabi Open. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Maria Timofeeva in straight sets.

The Brazilian entered Madrid on the back of a third-round exit in Charleston. She began her campaign with potent wins over Sara Errani and Emma Navarro en route to the last 16. Haddad Maia outfoxed the American Navarro in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4.

Maria Sakkari vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Haddad Maia leads the head-to-head against Sakkari 2-0. She defeated the Greek most recently in the 2023 Nottingham Open.

Maria Sakkari vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Maria Sakkari -225 -1.5(+105) Over 21.5(-110) Beatriz Haddad Maia +175 +1.5(-145) Under 21.5(-130)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Maria Sakkari vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Sakkari at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Three

A fascinating contest is on the cards between Maria Sakkari and Beatriz Haddad Maia in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be eager to enter the second week of the WTA 1000 event.

Sakkari silenced her critics with a brilliant run in the Indian Wells. She has a knack for performing well at important events and providing stiff competition to higher-ranked opponents. The Greek has a solid all-around game and moves effortlessly on the tennis court.

Haddad Maia, on the contrary, is yet to make a significant impact this year. She's made a confident start at most events so far but has struggled to build momentum and be clinical during crucial moments. The Brazilian is known for her commanding presence on the baseline and heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

Ultimately, the player who adapts well to the conditions and exploits their opponent's weaknesses will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results and record on clay, Sakkari will have a slight edge in this contest and should be able to advance to the next round.

Pick: Sakkari to win in three sets.