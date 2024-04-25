Madrid Open 2024: Marketa Vondrousova vs Shelby Rogers preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Marketa Vondrousova vs Shelby Rogers

Date: April 26, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Marketa Vondrousova vs Shelby Rogers preview

Vondrousova at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024 - Day Five

Seventh seed Marketa Vondrousova will square off against Shelby Rogers in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Vondrousova has made an ordinary start to the season by garnering eight wins from 13 matches, including a semifinal appearance in Stuttgart and a quarterfinal finish in the Dubai Tennis Championships. She was eliminated by Dayana Yastremska in the first round of the 2024 Australian Open in straight sets.

The Czech player performed at a high level recently in the Stuttgart Open. She defeated the likes of Anastasia Potapova and Aryna Sabalenka en route to the semifinal, but couldn't make her mark against Marta Kostyuk. The Ukaranian outmuscled Vondrousova in one hour and 35 minutes, 7-6(2), 6-2.

Rogers at the Charelston Open 2024 - Day 3

Shelby Roger, meanwhile, has featured in only five tournaments on the women's tour this year. She has chalked up three wins from six matches so far, including second round appearances in Miami and Charleston. The American was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open by Emma Raducanu, 6-3, 6-2.

Rogers began her campaign in the Madrid Open by cruising past Zhang Shuai in the first round. She defated the Chinese player in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2 and will be hoping to make a deep run on her fourth appearance in Madrid.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Shelby Rogers head-to-head

The head-to-head between Vondrousova and Rogers in poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Marketa Vondrousova vs Shelby Rogers odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka -750 -1.5(-225) Under 19.5(-120) Magda Linette +475 +1.5(+160) Over 19.5(-120)

Marketa Vondrousova vs Shelby Rogers prediction

Vondrousova at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024 - Day Five

An engrossing match is on the cards between Vondrousova and Rogers in the second round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be determined to make a significant impact in the WTA 1000 event.

Vondrousova showcased her potential last year by clinching the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She has a solid record on clay and will be keen to find her best form in Madrid. The Czech is known for her formidable all-around game and patient approach during matches.

Rogers, on the contrary, has struggled to find her A-game on tour in the last 2 years and chalked up her first win 11 months in the 2024 Miami Open. The American has a decent all-around game but will need to improve further to challenge on the main tour.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and isn't afraid to take calculated risks will have the upper hand in this bout. Considering their recent results and record on clay, Vondrousova should be able to advance to the next round.

Pick: Vondrousova to win in straight sets.