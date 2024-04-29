Madrid Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini

Date: April 30, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Fourth round

Venue: Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini preview

Andreeva at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

Mirra Andreeva will take on Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Andreeva has made a bright start to the season by chalking up 11 wins from 16 matches so far, including quarterfinal appearances in the Brisbane International and the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Barbora Krejcikova in an absorbing three-set bout.

The Russian began her campaign in Madrid with a hard-fought win over Taylor Townsend. She outfoxed the likes of Linda Noskova and Marketa Vondrousova en route to the fourth round. Andreeva defeated the Czech Vondrousova in straight sets, 7-5, 6-1.

Paolinin at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2024 - Day Five

Jasmine Paolini, meanwhile, has made a solid start to the season so far by amassing 16 wins from 24 matches, including a title-winning run in the Dubai Tennis Championships. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Anna Kalinskaya in straight sets.

The Italian entered Madrid on the back of a quarterfinal finish in Stuttgart. She defeated the likes of Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva and Caroline Garcia en route to the fourth round. Paolini outclassed the Frenchwoman Garcia in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini head-to-head

The head-to-head between Andreeva and Paolini is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Mirra Andreeva -120 -1.5(+175) Over 21.5(-120) Jasmine Paolini -110 +1.5(-250) Under 21.5(-120)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Mirra Andreeva vs Jasmine Paolini prediction

Andreeva at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

An exciting encounter is on the cards between Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be eager to continue their run and enter the business end of the WTA 1000 event.

Andreeva is constantly improving her game on the main tour. The 16-year-old has shown immense potential with her performances and is understandably called the golden girl of tennis at the moment. She is known for her clean groundstrokes off both wings and effortless movement on the tennis court.

Paolini, on the contrary, captured her maiden WTA 1000 title in Dubai this year. She has already defeated the likes of Elena Rybakina, Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur this season and is among the in-form players on tour. The Italian is known for her resilient all-around game, high tactical understanding and calm demeanor on court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. The Madrid crowd can expect a close contest between the duo in the fourth round. Considering their recent results and experience at the highest level, Paolini should be able to pass this stern challenge and sneak through to the next round.

Pick: Jasmine Paolini to win in three sets.