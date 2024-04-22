Madrid Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs (WC) Darwin Blanch

Date: April 25, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First Round (Round of 96)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will begin his 2024 Madrid Open campaign against Darwin Blanch on Thursday.

After various health issues forced him to miss the entire 2023 season, Nadal returned to action this year. His first tournament of the new season was the Brisbane International.

Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in straight sets to reach the quarters. He then faced Jordan Thompson but suffered a three-set defeat in a contest that saw him waste three match points. He sustained an injury during the loss which sidelined him for the next few months.

Nadal returned to compete professionally at last week's Barcelona Open. He scored a routine 6-2, 6-3 win over Flavio Cobolli to reach the second round. He then took on Alex de Minaur who beat him 7-5, 6-1.

Blanch made his ATP Tour debut a month ago at the Miami Open. He was given a wildcard into the tournament and was drawn against Tomas Machac in his opener. The young American tried his best but suffered a 6-4, 6-2 defeat. He received a wildcard to participate in the Madrid Open as well.

Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch odds

Player Moneyline Rafael Nadal

-10000

Darwin Blanch

+2400



(Odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Rafael Nadal vs Darwin Blanch prediction

Darwin Blanch at the 2023 US Open.

Blanch was born in September 2007. By that time Nadal had won 23 titles, including three at the French Open and peaked at No. 2 in the rankings. This battle between two generations of players will be intriguing at the very least.

Nadal's physical woes have caused him a lot of setbacks over the years but he has found a way to rebound time after time. But it has been tougher for him to do so as he gets older.

Nadal played at a decent level during his couple of matches in Barcelona. His heavy forehand still packed a punch but other aspects of his game weren't up to the mark. His movement has declined quite a bit and his serve is inconsistent.

However, Blanch's lack of experience should sway the tide in Nadal's favor. The 16-year-old is a promising talent but is underprepared heading into this match. Going toe-to-toe with the Spaniard isn't an easy task, even though he's far from his best at present.

Blanch might not have the necessary temperament to deal with a player of the Spaniard's caliber. Even if Nadal is off to a slow start, he should be able to find a way to make it through this match.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

