Madrid Open 2024: Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Preview

Fixture: (PR) Rafael Nadal vs (30) Jiri Lehecka

Date: April 30, 2024

Tournament: Madrid Open 2024

Round: Fourth Round (Round of 16)

Venue: La Caja Magica

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA- Tennis Channel | UK- Sky Sports | Canada- TSN+

Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Rafael Nadal in action at the Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal will take on 30th seed Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open on April 30.

The Spaniard started the tournament with a crushing 6-1, 6-0 win over Darwin Blanch and followed it up with a 7-6(6), 6-3 victory over 10th seed Alex de Minaur to record his first win over a Top-20 player since the 2022 ATP Finals.

Nadal then faced Pedro Cachin in the third round and started the match strongly by taking the opening set 6-1. The Argentine fought back in the second set and edged it in a tiebreak to level the match. Nadal broke his opponent thrice, including in the last game to register a 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 win and reach the fourth round in Madrid.

Lehecka entered the Masters 1000 event as the 30th seed and received a bye to the second round. His first match came against qualifier Hamad Medjedovic whom he beat 7-5, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash against another qualifier Thiago Monteiro.

Lehecka made the only break of the first set in the seventh game to lead 4-3. He later saved a break point and held his serve to take the first set 6-4. He started the second set by breaking serve in the very first.

However, Monteiro broke him back and managed to take the set to a tiebreak. The tiebreak was tightly contested and the Brazilian even had a set point. However, Lehecka managed to take the tiebreak to seal a 6-4, 7-6(7) win and reach the fourth round of the Madrid Open.

Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

The two haven't locked horns previously on the ATP Tour and their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Rafael Nadal -115 +1.5 (-275) Under 22.5 (-125) Jiri Lehecka -110 -1.5 (-195( Over 22.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from BETMGM.

Rafael Nadal vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Even though Nadal has beaten a quality player like Alex de Minaur, Jiri Lehecka could pose a threat to the Spaniard as he has produced some impressive performances so far in 2024, reaching the quarterfinals in Indian Wells and Dubai.

The Spaniard will be in very good spirits after winning his previous match in over three hours. Nadal's forehand has been very solid and he will look to make the most out of it on Tuesday. His resilience and mentality could also come into play against the Czech.

Lehecka has served 16 aces so far from his two matches in Madrid and will look to fetch more free points like that in his match against Nadal. The World No. 31 loves to play aggressively and is a powerful hitter of the ball. He will have to be as aggressive as he can in order to get the better of Nadal.

While Lehecka will be a tough nut to crack, Nadal looks in good nick at the moment and his quality on clay and mentality should see him reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback