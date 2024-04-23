Madrid Open 2024: Sloane Stephens vs. Martina Trevisan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Sloane Stephens vs. Martina Trevisan

Date: April 24, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sloane Stephens vs. Martina Trevisan preview

Stephens at the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open 2024 - Day 4

World No. 33 Sloane Stephens will take on World No. 76 Martina Trevisan in the first round of the Madrid Open 2024.

Stephens has made a propitious start to the season by amassing 15 wins from 24 matches, including a title-winning run in the Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. She also reached the third round of the Australian Open, Indian Wells and the Charleston Open, where she lost to Danielle Collins in straight sets.

The American recently captured her first title in more than two years in Rouen. She defeated Karolina Pliskova, Yue Yuan and Caroline Garcia en route to the finals and then outclassed Magda Linette to lift the title. Stephens edged past Linette in the finals with a scoreline of 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.

Trevisan at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz 2024 - Day 2

Martina Trevisan, meanwhile, has made an ordinary start to the season by chalking up two wins from 10 matches, including second-round appearances in the Australian Open and the Open Calfinances in Roeun.

Trevisan made a strong start in Rouen by overpowering Naomi Osaka in straight sets. However, she couldn't make her mark against Anhelina Kalinina in the second round, who defeated her with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens vs. Martina Trevisan head-to-head

The head-to-head between Stephens and Trevisan is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Sloane Stephens vs. Martina Trevisan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sloane Stephens -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 20.5 (-110) Martina Trevisan +210 +1.5 (-125) Under 20.5 (-125)

Sloane Stephens vs. Martina Trevisan prediction

Trevisan at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Italy v Slovenia

An exciting encounter is on the cards between Martina Trevisan and Sloane Stephens in the first round of the Madrid Open. Both players will be eager to begin well and make a deep run in the WTA 1000 event.

After her recent title triumph in Rouen, Stephens will enter Madrid high on confidence this year. She has a solid record on clay and will be hoping to continue her rich vein of form. The American is known for her potent serve and accurate groundstrokes, especially off the forehand wing.

Trevisan, on the contrary, has stuck to the task despite being out of form. She won her most recent title in the Morocco Open 2022 and has a superior record on clay as compared to other surfaces. The Italian is known for her top spin-heavy groundstrokes and efficient movement on the tennis court.

Ultimately, the player who adapts to the conditions quickly and begins on the front foot will have the upper hand in this bout. The Madrid crowd can expect a close encounter between the duo in the first round. Trevisan has the pedigree to present a stern challenge to Stephens, but considering their current form and record at the highest level, the American should be able to advance to the second round.

Pick: Sloane Stephens to win in straight sets.