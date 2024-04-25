Match Details

Fixture: (12) Taylor Fritz vs Luciano Darderi

Date: April 26, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Taylor Fritz vs Luciano Darderi preview

Fritz at the BMW Open - Day 7

Twelfth seed Taylor Fritz will take on Luciano Darderi in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Fritz has made a solid start to the season, winning 15 of his 22 matches and the title at the Delray Beach Open. He also secured a runner-up finish at the BMW Open and reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, where he lost to top seed Novak Djokovic in four sets.

The American put up a solid performance recently at the BMW Open in Munich. He defeated the likes of Jack Draper and Christian Garin en route to the finals, but fell 7-5, 6-3 to Jan-Lennard Struff in the summit clash.

Darderi at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 5

Luciano Darderi has also made a strong start to the season with 12 wins from 17 matches. He put together a title-winning run in the Cordoba Open and a semifinal finish in the U.S Men's Claycourt Championships in Houston. Darderi also reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 Chile Open, where he lost to Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets.

The Italian entered the Madrid Open on the back of a first-round exit in the Bucharest Open. He began his campaign with an excellent win against Gael Monfils in the first round, outclassing the French veteran 6-4, 6-2.

Taylor Fritz vs Luciano Darderi head-to-head

The head-to-head between Fritz and Darderi is locked at 0-0 as the duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Taylor Fritz vs Luciano Darderi prediction

Fritz at the BMW Open - Day 2

A gripping encounter is on the cards betweel Fritz and Darderi in the second round of the Madrid Open as both players have been in good form this season.

Fritz has consistently improved his game and has picked up some excellent results in recent years. The American is known for his steady approach during matches and high tactical awareness on court.

Darderi, on the contrary, has played most of his tennis on the ATP Challenger circuit in the last couple of years. However, he instantly found his bearings on the main tour and looks like a serious competitor. The Italian likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and is known for heavy groundstrokes off both wings.

Ulitmately, the player who makes a strong start and holds their nerve during crucial moments will have the upper hand in this bout. Darderi has played all his matches on clay this year, which gives him a marginal edge over Fritz. However, Fritz should be able to negate that advantage and progress into the next round.

Pick: Fritz to win in three sets.