Madrid Open 2024: Taylor Townsend vs. Mirra Andreeva preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Taylor Townsend vs. Mirra Andreeva

Date: April 24, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First round

Venue: Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,697,965

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Taylor Townsend vs. Mirra Andreeva preview

Townsend at the WTA 500 Credit One Charleston Open 2024 - Day 3

World No. 58 Taylor Townsend will take on World No. 43 Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Madrid Open 2024.

Townsend has made a promising start to the season by amassing eight wins from 13 matches, including third-round appearances in Miami and Charleston. She also reached the second round in the BNP Paribas Open, where she lost to Anna Kalinskaya in a close three-set bout.

The American was last seen competing in the Charleston Open 2024. She defeated the likes of Sofia Kenin and Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first two rounds, but couldn't make her mark against Victoria Azarenka in the last 16. The Belarusian outmuscled Townsend in a thrilling three-set bout, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4.

Andreeva at the 2024 Australian Open - Day 8

Mirra Andreeva, meanwhile, has made an emphatic start to the season by garnering eight wins from 13 matches, including quarterfinal appearances in Brisbane and Rouen. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost to Barbora Krejcikova in three sets.

The Russian started her campaign in Rouen by cruising past the likes of Nadia Podoroska and Elina Avanesyan en route to the quarterfinals. Despite a spirited effort against Anhelina Kalinina, she fell to the Ukrainian in straight sets, 4-6, 5-7. Andreeva will be determined to raise her level in Madrid and make a deep run.

Taylor Townsend vs. Mirra Andreeva head-to-head

The head-to-head between Townsend and Andreeva is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Taylor Townsend vs. Mirra Andreeva odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Taylor Townsend Mirra Andreeva

Odds will be updated when available.

Taylor Townsend vs. Mirra Andreeva prediction

Trevisan at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier - USA v Belgium

A gripping encounter is on the cards between Taylor Townsend and Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Madrid Open. Both players have made a decent start to their clay court swing and will be eager to make a significant impact in Madrid.

Townsend has put in the hard yards this year and chalked up impressive results in the singles category. She showcased her resilience by entering the main draw in Adelaide, Indian Wells and Miami via the qualification rounds. The American likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and relies heavily on her serve.

Andreeva, on the contrary, is constantly improving on the main tour and is close to making a significant impact. She stunned the women's locker room with an outstanding win against former World No. 2 Ons Jabeur in Melbourne. The Russian is known for her brilliant technique, remarkable all-around game and effortless movement on the court.

Ultimately, the player who begins well and keeps a check on their errors will have the upper hand in this bout. While Townsend will make her debut in Madrid this year, Andreeva chalked up a solid fourth-round appearance in 2023. The youngster should be able to open her bag of tricks and pass this test in the first round.

Pick: Andreeva to win in straight sets.