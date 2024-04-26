Madrid Open 2024: Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Tommy Paul vs (21) Francisco Cerundolo

Date: April 28, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo preview

Paul at the 2024 Madrid Open.

Tommy Paul and Francisco Cerundolo are set to battle it out in the third round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Sunday.

Paul received a bye into the second round, where Lukas Klein lay in wait. Neither player broke serve in the first set, which went to a tiebreak, where the Slovak came out on top.

Paul issued a swift response, as he conceded just one game en route claiming the second set. He maintained his level in the third set, completing a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 comeback win.

Cerundolo, meanwhile, advanced to the second round of the Madrid Open via a bye as well and faced Fabian Marozsan for a spot in the next round. The Argentine was off to a fast start, jumping to a 4-0 lead en route taking the first set.

Cerundolo was on the brink of victory in the second set, but there were a few twists and turns. He led 5-1 and served for the match twice, but Marozsan saved a couple of match points and took the set on a tiebreak. Cerundolo put an end to his opponent's comeback, though, getting over the finish line for a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win.

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo head-to-head

The two have split their previous four meetings evenly to tie the head-to-head at 2-2. Paul won their most recent encounter at last year's Canadian Open in three sets.

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul +110 -1.5 (+230)

Over 22.5 (-105)

Francisco Cerundolo

-140

+1.5 (-350)

Under 22.5 (-135)



(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Francisco Cerundolo prediction

Francisco Cerundolo at the 2024 Miami Open.

Paul dug deep to sneak past Klein and record his first win on clay this season. Cerundolo almost let the match slip out of his grasp but regrouped in time to advance.

The two have a close rivalry, as all four of their prior matches have gone the distance. With the head-to-head deadlocked at two apiece, getting the next win is crucial for both players.

Clay is more of Cerundolo's turf, whose 45-35 record on the surface is a lot better than Paul's 16-23. However, neither has performed well in Madrid previously.

Cerundolo's win over Marozsan was his first at the venue, while Paul notched up his second win by beating Klein. The contest could swing either way, but the Argentine's superior record on clay could give him the edge to make the next round.

Pick: Francisco Cerundolo to win in three sets