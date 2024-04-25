Madrid Open 2024: Tommy Paul vs Lukas Klein preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Tommy Paul vs Lukas Klein

Date: April 26, 2024

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: €7,877,020

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Tommy Paul vs Lukas Klein preview

Tommy Paul at the 2024 Miami Open.

Following an opening-round bye, 15th seed Tommy Paul will face Lukas Klein in the second round of the 2024 Madrid Open on Friday.

Paul, who reached the semifinals of the Australian Open last year, was dumped out in the third round this time. He overcame that disappointment with a title at the Dallas Open and a runner-up finish at the Delray Beach Open.

Paul's momentum came to a halt at the Mexican Open where Jack Draper knocked him out in the first round. He bounced back with a semifinal at the Indian Wells Masters.

Paul couldn't build on that result either as an injury forced him to abandon his Miami Open campaign. He hurt himself during his second-round match against Martin Damm and retired at the start of the second set. This will be his first match since then.

Klein qualified for the main draw in Madrid with wins over Pol Martin Tiffon and Thiago Agustin Tirante. He was up against Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the first round. The Slovak claimed the first set with ease as he conceded just one game in it.

Llamas Ruiz fought back as he captured the second set to level the match. The Spaniard seemed to have momentum on his side as he led 3-1 in the decider as well.

However, Klein clawed his way back into the match and later managed to take the set to a tie-break. He came out on top in it to score a 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (4) win.

Tommy Paul vs Lukas Klein head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Tommy Paul vs Lukas Klein odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Tommy Paul -190

+1.5 (-500)

Over 22.5 (-120) Lukas Klein

+145

-1.5 (+310)

Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Tommy Paul vs Lukas Klein prediction

Lukss Klein at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open.

Klein did well to recover against Llamas Ruiz after the match almost slipped out of his hands. He won 75 percent of his first serve points and hit 33 winners in contrast to 24 unforced errors.

While most of his contemporaries have already played a handful of matches on clay by now, this will be Paul's first match on the surface. It could put him at a disadvantage against Klein, who has already played three matches here, including the qualifiers.

However, Klein has also won just five matches this season and has never beaten a top-20 player before. He did manage to push World No. 6 Alexander Zverev to five sets at the Australian Open but fell shy of scoring a huge upset.

This should give Paul enough breathing room to find his footing, especially after a month-long hiatus. Even if the American's off to a slow start, he should be able to make it through this clash.

Pick: Tommy Paul to win in three sets.