Madrid Open 2025: Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur (6) vs Lorenzo Sonego

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego preview

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day Five - Source: Getty

Alex de Minaur plays Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the Madrid Open. The Australian is having a solid clay-court season so far. He reached the Monte Carlo semifinals, taking the scalps of Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov, before dropping a hard-fought three-setter to eventual finalist Lorenzo Musetti.

26-year-old de Minaur took that form into the Barcelona Open, where he was defeated in the quarterfinal by Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 3-6. The World No. 7 has played impressively on the dirt.

Italian Lorenzo Sonego came through a tough first-round match against Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-4, 7-6(5). The World No. 43 also won his first ATP title on clay, against Kecmanovic, as he beat the Serbian to the Antalya title in 2019.

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego head-to-head

Alex de Minaur and Lorenzo Sonego have played three times on the ATP Tour, with de Minaur leading the head-to-head 3-0. They met at Eastbourne on grass in 2021 and 2022, with de Minaur winning 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) and 7-6(3), 6-2 respectively. The pair have never met on clay.

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex De Minaur TBD TBD TBD Lorenzo Sonego TBD TBD TBD

Alex de Minaur vs Lorenzo Sonego prediction

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Alex de Minaur is a much higher-ranked player and has nine ATP Tour titles to Sonego's four. The Australian has reached the quarterfinals of all four Majors in the last 12 months and is riding an upturn in form. Nicknamed "The Demon", de Minaur has navigated his way to the latter stages of tournaments on all surfaces - the quarterfinals in Qatar, the final in Rotterdam, and the last eight in Melbourne.

Lorenzo Sonego has ranked as high as No. 21, but that was back in 2021. He's struggled to progress beyond the second round in any tournament this year, other than the Australian Open, where he beat young gun Learner Tien before being eliminated by Ben Shelton in the quarterfinal.

Alex de Minaur has form and pedigree on his side and should progress reasonably comfortably. His 3-0 head-to-head lead over Sonego suggests he has the Italian's number.

Pick: Alex de Minaur to win in straight sets

