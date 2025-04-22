Madrid Open 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs Alexander Bublik

Date: April 23, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: € 8,055,385

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel/TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Alex Michelsen vs Alexander Bublik preview

Alex Michelsen (USA) in action in the round of 16 during the US Clay Court Championship in Houston. Source: Getty

World No. 38 Alex Michelsen will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the first round of the Madrid Open 2025 on Wednesday, April 23. The winner of this match plays Alexei Popyrin next.

20-year-old Michelsen has a 13-9 win-loss record this season. His best result was reaching the semifinal of the Delray Beach Open in February. He also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open after beating 2023 finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.

Michelsen has only one clay court event in 2025, which was the U.S Clay Court Championship in Houston earlier this month. He defeated Learner Tien and Adrian Mannarino before losing to Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinal.

27-year-old Alexander Bublik entered the qualifying draw at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month. He lost to World No. 138 Dusan Lajovic in three sets. He qualified for the main draw of the BMW Open in Munich but lost to Zizou Bergs in the first round.

Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan plays a forehand during his qualifying match at the BMW Open. Source: Getty

Bublik has had a tough season so far, as he has won only three matches at the 10 tournaments that he played in 2025. He lost four consecutive matches from February to March, and he has not won a main draw match on a clay court yet.

Alex Michelsen vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Alex Michelsen and Alexander Bublik have never met before.

Alex Michelsen vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap bets Total games Alex Michelsen TBD TBD TBD Alexander Bublik TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Alex Michelsen vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alex Michelsen will be making his second main draw appearance at the Madrid Open. He lost to Joao Fonseca 6-4, 0-6, 2-6 in the first round. He has not won a Masters 1000 match on a clay court so far.

The youngster has improved a lot since the 2024 clay court season, so we can expect him to win some matches this time. He will be the favorite to win this match against Bublik, considering the current form of both players.

Alexander Bublik is making his fifth main draw appearance in Madrid. He reached the quarterfinal of the event on his debut in 2021, but he won only three matches in his previous three appearances in Madrid.

Bublik has been inconsistent on clay in the last few years. His last top 10 win on clay was in 2020 against Gael Monfils, and he has never reached an ATP Tour event final on the surface.

Pick: Alex Michelsen to win in three sets

