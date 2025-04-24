Madrid Open 2025: Alexander Bublik vs Alexei Popryin preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Alexander Bublik vs (25) Alexei Popyrin

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Bublik vs Alexei Popyrin preview

In Picture: Alexander Bublik (Getty)

One of the second-round matches at the 2025 Madrid Open will feature Alexander Bublik taking on 25th-seeded Alexei Popyrin. Bublik has been in poor form in 2025, as before the Madrid Open, the Kazakh player could only win three of the thirteen matches he has played this year. His one win in Montpellier did take him to the quarterfinal, but he lost 3-6, 2-6 against Aleksandar Kovacevic.

Trending

Bublik's other two wins came in the first round of the Open 13 and the Miami Open, where he won against Richard Gasquet and Sebastian Baez, respectively. The Kazak's clay season got off to a poor start as he could not enter the main draw in Monte-Carlo and had a first-round exit in Munich, losing 7-6 (5), 4-6, 5-7 against Zizou Bergs. However, he reversed his fortunes and got off to a nice start in Madrid, winning 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) against Alex Michelsen in the first round.

Alexei Popyrin's 2025 has also started poorly, with the Australian having a mere 5-8 win/loss record. He started the season with four consecutive losses, and finally got a win at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where he won 6-2, 6-4 against Hady Habib in the first round, but failed to win consecutive matches as he lost 7-5, 3-6, 4-6 against Marin Cilic in the next round.

The clay season saw Popyrin win consecutive matches as he reached the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters, losing 3-6, 2-6 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. During his run, the Australian got a good victory over last year's finalist, Casper Ruud, in the third round, winning after saving match points in the third set. Popyrin received an opening-round bye in Madrid due to his seeding.

Alexander Bublik vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Popyrin has a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head against Bublik. The Australian won the last match 6-4, 6-4 at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Alexander Bublik vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Bublik +118 TBD TBD Alexei Popyrin -155 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Bublik vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Bublik has yet to reach a clay-court final in his career, as three of his four career titles have come on the hard courts. However, he is a former quarterfinalist in Madrid, losing 5-7, 1-6 against Casper Ruud in 2021.

Meanwhile, Popyrin has a clay-court title in his career, as the Australian won the 2023 Croatia Open with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over Stan Wawrinka in the final. Also, he is a champion at the Masters 1000 level, having won the title in Canada last year.

A positive head-to-head record and current form on clay make Popyrin the slight favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Popyrin to win in three sets.

