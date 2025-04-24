Madrid Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Anna Blinkova
Date: April 25, 2025
Tournament: Madrid Open 2025
Round: Second Round (Round of 64)
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Surface: Clay
Category: WTA 1000
Prize Money: $8,403,780
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova preview
World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will face Anna Blinkova in the second round of the 2025 Madrid Open on Friday, April 25. The winner will meet Camila Osorio or Elise Mertens in the third round.
Sabalenka continued her great form from last season, winning the Brisbane International title and reaching the Australian Open final. However, she struggled during the Middle East swing, suffering early exits.
Sabalenka then bounced back at the Sunshine Double. The Belarusian fell to Mirra Andreeva at the Indian Wells final, but got the better of Jessica Pegula to win her maiden title in Miami. She made her third consecutive final appearance at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, but failed to win the title after losing to Jelena Ostapenko.
Meanwhile, Blinkova has not been able to hit the ground running this season. She has yet to thread more than two wins in a row, as she struggles to make deep runs in tournaments. Her best performance this year came at the Linz Open, where she defeated second-seed Elina Svitolina to reach the quarterfinals.
Blinkova registered straight set wins over Neus Torner Sensano and Kaitlin Quevedo in the qualifiers to reach the main draw. She then faced Panna Udvardy in the opener. The Russian broke her opponent five times as she rallied to a 6-4, 6-2 win.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head
Sabalenka has won all her meetings so far with Blinkova, as she leads the head-to-head 3-0. She defeated the Russian 6-2, 6-3 in their most recent encounter at the 2023 Wimbledon.
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM. Remaining odds will be updated once available.)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Anna Blinkova prediction
Sabalenka will be keen to continue her scintillating form in 2025. However, the conditions in Madrid will be different, as she plays on clay for the first time this season in a Masters 1000 event. She finished runner-up last time around, losing to Iga Swiatek in the final.
Blinkova has looked in decent touch in Madrid so far, registering three straight set wins, including the qualifiers. However, it will be an uphill task for the Russian to overpower the World No. 1.
Sabalenka is the clear favorite heading into the match. Her aggressive gameplay and explosive forehand will prove too good for her opponent. Hence, she is expected to reach the next round.
Pick: Sabalenka to win in straight sets.