Madrid Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (17) Elina Svitolina

Date: May 1, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Semifinal

Venue: La Caja Majica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina preview

Svitolina in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Elina Svitolina in the semifinals of the Madrid Open.

Sabalenka has hardly put a foot wrong this year. She has made a scintillating start to the season by chalking up 29 wins from 34 matches, including title-winning runs in the Brisbane International and the Miami Open. She also managed runner-up finishes in the Australian Open and the Stuttgart Open.

Sabalenka started her campaign in Madrid by cruising past Elise Mertens and Peyton Stearns in the first few rounds. She then eliminated Marta Kostyuk in the quarterfinals 7-6(4), 7-6(7). Sabalenka is making her seventh appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Elina Svitolina has also made a remarkable start to the season. She has managed 22 wins from 28 matches, including a title-winning run in Open Calfinances Rouen Metropole. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the BNP Paribas Open.

Svitolina started her campaign in Madrid with solid wins over Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari in the initial few rounds. She then brushed aside Moyuka Uchijima 6-2, 6-1 en route to the semifinals. Svitolina is unbeaten in her last 11 matches on tour.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina head-to-head

Sabalenka leads the head-to-head against Svitolina 4-1. She defeated the Ukrainian most recently in the 2024 Cincinnati Open.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina odds

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elina Svitolina prediction

Svitolina serves in the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Sabalenka has been one of the most consistent players this year. She's one win away from reaching her fourth final in Madrid and sixth final of the season. The Belarusian has only dropped one set this week and looks focused on doing the business.

On the other hand, Elina Svitolina will feel gutted to have not won more trophies this year. She has been excellent in the initial few rounds of most events, but lacks the killer instinct against higher-ranked opponents. The Ukrainian is in fantastic form and will be tough to stop in the semifinals.

While Sabalenka has more experience to handle the big stage, Svitolina has played a fearless brand of tennis in the past couple of weeks on tour. Considering their recent results and record in Madrid, Sabalenka will be a slight favorite to come out on top. However, the Ukrainian's brilliant form could encourage her to cause an upset in the semifinal.

Pick: Svitolina to win in three sets.

