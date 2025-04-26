Madrid Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (28) Elise Mertens

Date: April 27, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens preview

Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will take on her former doubles partner Elise Mertens in the third round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Ad

Trending

After a first-round bye, Sabalenka commenced her quest for a third title in Madrid against Anna Blinkova. The top seed was off to a fast start and raced to a 5-0 lead in the first set within minutes. However, the Russian then went on a three-game run, even saving a set point and stopping her opponent from serving out the set.

Sabalenka stepped up to serve for the set once again at 5-3. She fended off three break points before she was able to get the job done. She secured an early break of serve in the second set to go 2-0 up. She kept Blinkova at bay for the rest of the set to score a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Ad

Mertens received a bye into the second round, where Camila Osorio awaited her. The Belgian dictated the proceedings in the first set, breaking her younger rival's serve twice to claim the opener.

Mertens rushed to a 5-1 lead in the second set and even held four match points on her own serve but failed to serve it out. Osorio then saved another couple of match points on her own serve to keep herself in contention. However, the Belgian finally got over the finish line after that, serving out the contest decisively for a 6-3, 6-3 victory.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Sabalenka leads Mertens 9-2 in the head-to-head. She won their most recent encounter at last week's Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart in straight sets.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Aryna Sabalenka





Elise Mertens







Ad

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025. (Photo: Getty)

After a minor stumble in the first set, Sabalenka took control of the reins and never looked back against Blinkova in the previous round. She won 75 percent of her first serve points and finished the match with more winners than unforced errors.

Ad

Mertens needed quite a few match points against Osorio as the latter kept staging an escape act. She will now face the herculean task of stopping the World No. 1 in the next round.

Sabalenka and Mertens are quite familiar with each other's games, having competed against each other 11 times and played side by side as well. The two won a couple of Major titles in doubles back in the day. The Belarusian has won their last eight matches and she won seven of those in straight sets.

Ad

They met last week in Stuttgart as well. Mertens put up a fight in the first set before Sabalenka steamrolled her in the next to win the match. The outcome is likely to be the same this time as well.

Pick: Aryna Sabalenka to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More