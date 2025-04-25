Madrid Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Belinda Bencic vs (16) Beatriz Haddad Maia

Date: April 26, 2025

Tournament: Madrid Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel / TC Plus | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Belinda Bencic vs Beatriz Haddad Maia preview

In Picture: Belinda Bencic (Getty)

Belinda Bencic will look to continue her 2025 Madrid Open campaign when she takes on 16th-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round. Bencic returned to the Tour after a year-long maternity break and has hit the ground running with some terrific results.

The 28-year-old won a title on her comeback at the Abu Dhabi Open, with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 win over Ashlyn Krueger in the final. She also reached the quarterfinals in Indian Wells, losing 1-6, 1-6 against Madison Keys. Bencic began her clay-court season in Charleston, where she lost 0-6, 3-6 against Sofia Kenin in her opening match.

In Madrid, the Swiss player began her campaign with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win over Turkish qualifier Zeynep Sonmez in the first round. She then caused a big upset in the next round, winning 7-5, 7-5 against 20th-seeded Clara Tauson.

Beatriz Hadda Maia has been in woeful form in 2025, winning only three of her fifteen matches. She began the year with three consecutive losses at the United Cup and at the Adelaide International. She then reached the third round at the Australian Open, losing 4-6, 2-6 against Veronika Kudermetova.

After that loss in Melbourne, Haddad Maia lost eight successive matches, which saw a sharp decline in the Brazilian's form. She received an opening-round bye at the Madrid Open, following which she snapped her losing streak with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Bernarda Pera in the second round.

Belinda Bencic vs Beatriz Haddad Maia head-to-head

Bencic leads the head-to-head against Haddad Maia 2-1 with the Swiss player winning the last match 6-2, 6-3 at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Open.

Belinda Bencic vs Beatriz Haddad Maia odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic -425 TBD TBD Beatriz Hadda Maia +290 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Belinda Bencic vs Beatriz Haddad Maia prediction

Bencic has a 57 percent win rate on clay with one title on the surface at the 2022 Charleston Open, where she won 6-1, 5-7, 6-4 against Ons Jabeur in the final. She is a former semifinalist in Madrid as she reached the last-four, losing 2-6, 7-6 (2), 0-6 against Simona Halep.

Hadda Maia has a 55 percent win rate on clay but has yet to reach a final on the surface. She is, however, a former semifinalist at Roland Garros as she reached the last-four in Paris in 2023, losing 2-6, 6-7 (7) against Iga Swiatek. Last year, she reached the quarterfinals in Madrid, losing 6-4, 0-6, 2-6 against Swiatek once again.

Bencic is the favorite for the upcoming match as she has a positive head-to-head against Hadda Maia, and the Brazilian has been in very poor form this year.

Pick- Bencic to win in straight sets

