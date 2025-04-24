Madrid Open 2025: Belinda Bencic vs Clara Tauson preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Belinda Bencic vs (20) Clara Tauson

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Belinda Bencic vs Clara Tauson preview

Bencic in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Former World No. 4 Belinda Bencic will take on Clara Tauson in the second round of the Madrid Open.

Ad

Trending

Bencic returned from her maternity leave this year. After a fourth-round exit in the Australian Open, she captured her first title of the season in Abu Dhabi. She then reached the quarterfinal of the BNP Paribas Open but lost to Madison Keys in straight sets.

The Swiss entered Madrid after a second-round exit in Charleston at the hands of Sofia Kenin. She started her campaign with a confident win against Zeynep Sonmez in the first round, 6-0, 6-2. Bencic is making her sixth appearance in the Madrid Open this year.

Ad

Tauson in action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Clara Tauson is one of the most exciting players on tour. She's made a solid start to the season by garnering 17 wins from 24 matches, including a title-winning run in the ASB Classic. She also reached the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships but lost to Mirra Andreeva in straight sets.

Ad

The Dane will enter Madrid after a first-round exit in Stuttgart. Despite a resilient effort against Anstasia Potapova, the Russian defeated her in three sets, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3. Tauson has lost three out of her last four matches on tour.

Belinda Bencic vs Clara Tauson head-to-head

Tauson leads the head-to-head against Bencic 1-0. She defeated the Swiss at the 2022 Qatar Open.

Belinda Bencic vs Clara Tauson odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Belinda Bencic Clara Tauson

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Belinda Bencic vs Clara Tauson prediction

Bencic in action at the Mutua Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Belinda Bencic is a former semifinalist in Madrid. She reached the last four in 2019 but lost to Simona Halep in three sets. The Swiss has made a promising start to the season and will hope to make a deep run in the Madrid Open.

Ad

On the other hand, Clara Tauson has stunned her critics with remarkable runs in Auckland and Dubai this year. The 22-year-old possesses the maturity to compete against the best players in the world and has a bright future. She likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis and be creative on the court.

Clay has never been Bencic's forte, but the Swiss professional has made a confident start in Madrid. She will be a slight favorite to win this bout due to her experience and tactical superiority. The Madrid crowd can expect a close contest between the duo, with Bencic most likely to come out on top.

Pick: Bencic to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More