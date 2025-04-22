Madrid Open 2025: Bianca Andreescu vs McCartney Kessler preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Bianca Andreescu vs McCartney Kessler

Date: April 23, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: First Round (Round of 128)

Venue: Park Manzanares, Madrid, Spain

Surface: Clay

Category: WTA 1000

Prize Money: $8,403,780

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Bianca Andreescu vs McCartney Kessler preview

Bianca Andreescu at the Pan Pacific Open 2024. (Photo: Getty)

Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu will take on McCartney Kessler in the first round of the Madrid Open 2025.

Andreescu returned from a six-month injury layoff at last week's Open Capfinances in Rouen, just in time for the start of the clay season. She was up against Suzan Lamens in the first round.

Andreescu's time away from the sport was quite evident as she surrendered the first set quite tamely. However, she raised her level as the match progressed and stormed back to take the second set. The third set went down to the wire, with the Canadian falling short in the tie-break to lose the match 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Kessler had some strong results during the hardcourt swing at the start of the year. She won the Hobart International and was the runner-up at the ATX Open. She also made the third round of the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Miami Open, both WTA 1000 events.

Kessler also commenced her clay swing in Rouen. She faced qualifier Fiona Ferro for a spot in the second round. A close first set went the American's way in the tie-break. However, she was unable to sustain her level and blew her one-set lead to lose the match 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-5.

Bianca Andreescu vs McCartney Kessler head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between the two players, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Bianca Andreescu vs McCartney Kessler odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Bianca Andreescu -110 -1.5 (+190) Over 21.5 (-115)

McCartney Kessler -115 +1.5 (-295)

Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Bianca Andreescu vs McCartney Kessler prediction

McCartney Kessler at the Miami Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Andreescu gave a good account of herself in her first match of the season in Rouen last week. However, the lack of match play was evident at times, especially during critical moments. Nevertheless, she's not new to making comebacks and is likely to make her way up the rankings in the coming weeks.

Kessler shot to limelight earlier this year following back-to-back wins over Amanda Anisimova, who won the Qatar Open, and Coco Gauff in Dubai. She had a disappointing clay swing last year, her first on the WTA Tour, making the main draw cut in only one of her three tournaments.

Kessler qualified for the Charleston Open but lost to Caroline Wozniacki in the first round. Her losing streak on clay continued this year with a loss to Ferro in Rouen. She will now be making her main draw debut in Madrid.

Andreescu has a 17-11 career record on clay and a 2-2 record at the Madrid Open. While she has better stats on the red dirt compared to Kessler, the latter's results this year still make her the favorite heading into this match.

Pick: McCartney Kessler to win in three sets.

