Madrid Open 2025: Brandon Nakashima vs Sebastian Ofner preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (31) Brandon Nakashima vs Sebastian Ofner

Date: April 25, 2025

Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 64)

Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $8,619,262

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Brandon Nakashima vs Sebastian Ofner preview

In Picture: Brandon Nakashima (Getty)

31st-seeded Brandon Nakashima will begin his 2025 Madrid Open with a second-round match against Sebastian Ofner. Nakashima has had a middling season so far, with a win rate just over 50 percent (12-11 win/loss record), with one of his best results coming in Acapulco, where he reached the semifinal, losing 4-6, 6-1, 4-6 against eventual champion Tomas Machac.

Nakashima began the clay season on a high, reaching the semifinal in Houston, where he lost 4-6, 6-7 (3) against Frances Tiafoe. However, he had opening round exits in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, losing to Roberto Bautista Agut and Pedro Martinez, respectively. Being seeded, he got an opening-round bye at the Madrid Open.

Sebastian Ofner did not play any main draw matches before the Madrid Open, as the Austrian played at Challenger events. He reached successive quarterfinals at clay-court Challenger events in Girona and Menorca. He lost to Jesper de Jong in Girona and to Vilius Gaubas in Menorca, respectively.

Before the Madrid Open, Ofner played another Challenger event in Madrid itself, where he lost 6-4, 3-6, 3-6 against Gaubas in the second round. However, at the Madrid Open, the Austrian began with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Hugo Gaston in the first round.

Brandon Nakashima vs Sebastian Ofner head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Brandon Nakashima vs Sebastian Ofner odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Brandon Nakashima -225 TBD TBD Sebastian Ofner +175 TBD TBD

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Brandon Nakashima vs Sebastian Ofner prediction

Nakashima's clay-court performances have not been noteworthy, as the American player has not reached any final on the surface, with all three of his career finals being on hard courts. Coming into this match, Nakashima has yet to register his first win in Madrid.

Similarly, Ofner has no clay-court credentials to boast about as well, as the Austrian's only career final came on the grass at the Mallorca Championships last year. The first round win against Gaston was the first win for Ofner in Madrid.

Nakashima will be the slight favorite as he is the higher-ranked player, and this is only the second main-draw match that Ofner is playing in 2025.

Pick- Nakashima to win in straight sets

