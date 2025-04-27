Madrid Open 2025: Cameron Norrie vs Gabriel Diallo preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Cameron Norrie vs (LL) Gabriel Diallo
Date: April 28, 2025
Tournament: Mutua Madrid Open
Round: Third Round (Round of 64)
Venue: La Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain
Category: ATP Masters 1000
Surface: Clay
Prize Money: $8,619,262
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Cameron Norrie vs Gabriel Diallo preview
One of the third-round matchups at the 2025 Madrid Open will pit former World No. 8 Cameron Norrie up against Canadian lucky loser Gabriel Diallo. Norrie has been woefully out of form, so much so that the former Top 10 player had to play Challenger Tennis this year to get back some form. The Brit has reached two quarterfinals this year in Hong Kong and Delray Beach but lost against Kei Nishikori and Alex Michelsen, respectively.
In the clay season. Norrie could not get into the main draw in Monte-Carlo, losing 4-6, 6-2, 3-6 against Mattia Bellucci in the qualifiers. He managed to enter the main draw in Barcelona, losing 7-6 (3), 4-6, 3-6 against Karen Khachanov in the first round. However, the Brit has found some form in Madrid, winning 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4 against Martin Landaluce in the first round and then following it up with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-0 win over 26th-seeded Jiri Lehecka in the second round.
This year, reaching the third round in Madrid has been the best performance for Gabriel Diallo. The young Canadian has had five second-round exits so far this season. He did not have a good start to the clay season, as he could not qualify for the main draw in both Monte Carlo and Barcelona.
Diallo lost 3-6, 6-7 (6) against Borna Coric in the Madrid qualifiers but entered the tournament as a lucky loser. He won 6-1, 6-2 against Zizou Bergs in the first round and then followed it up with a 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win against Kamil Majchrzak in the second round.
Cameron Norrie vs Gabriel Diallo head-to-head
This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.
Cameron Norrie vs Gabriel Diallo odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Cameron Norrie vs Gabriel Diallo prediction
Norrie has a 57 per cent win rate in Madrid before playing this edition. However, the British player has an overall 61 per cent win rate on clay courts, winning two titles, the last of which came at the 2023 Rio Open, where he won 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 against Carlos Alcaraz in the final.
Meanwhile, Diallo's only career final so far has been on a hard court at the Almaty Open last year, where he lost 2-6, 7-5, 3-6 against Karen Khachanov. The Canadian has not reached a clay-court final even on the Challenger or the ITF Tours.
Being the more accomplished clay-court player and a former Top-10 ranked player, Norrie is the favorite in the upcoming match.
Pick- Norrie to win in straight sets